Revisiting Arizona State's Safety Depth Going Into Spring Practice

TEMPE -- There are now only 228 days until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils take the field for the first time - as they will take on Morgan State on September 5 at Mountain America Stadium.

The 2026 Arizona State roster will be much different in comparison to what was seen during the 2025 season - this includes the safety position.

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Brian Ward has been tasked with rebuilding the spot, not unlike what other position coaches have been forced to set out to accomplish.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two-year starters Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are now off to the NFL, while previous rostered talents such as Jack Bal transferred elsewhere.

Below are the four players that have a realisitc shot of seeing a strong share of snaps in 2026.

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

Wilson started in 10 games for the Sun Devils in 2026 after Alford suffered an injury that cost him the rest of the season beyond the opening two games.

The Washington State transfer excelled a majority of the season, including breaking up three passes against Texas Tech, and earning an interception at the goal line against TCU - he figures to be in position to start once again in the upcoming season, this time as a full-time starter.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lyrik Rawls

Rawls has spent his entire career in the Big 12, playing for Oklahoma State for three seasons and Kansas last season.

The Texas native has earned 139 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions during his career - with 2025 being the peak of his powers to this point.

Rawls has a real shot to be a key fixture in the safety rotation this coming season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

The Penn State transfer committed and signed to Arizona State last week as the number 86 safety in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

The soon-to-be redshirt sophomore has collected 20 tackles during his career, and has been considerd a three-star recruit at both stages of selecting where to play.

Jessiah McGrew

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) runs the ball between FIU defensive back Mister Clark (27) and FIU defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The ball was fumbled on the play but recovered by Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGrew might be just what Ward ordered - as far as his aggressive defensive scheme is concerned.

The former Florida International star came on strong as a freshman, as he totaled two forced fumbles and four interceptions during the season, while also piling up 67 total tackles.

McGrew figures to be an ideal fit for Ward's 4-2-5 base defense that emphasizes creating turnovers - the sophomore will have an opportunity to carve out a significant role in the months ahead.

