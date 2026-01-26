ASU Has 3 Non-Transfer Players Who Could Impact Offense

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo has an interesting task on his hand of retooling an ASU offense with a lot of new players. With a lot of new, there is still a lot of players still on the roster who could ASU have a great year offensively.

Jalen Klemm

There is an argument to be made that the offensive line is the most important and crucial position in all of football. If a team does not have a good offensive line, then they will have trouble running the ball and providing protection for their quarterback. ASU has some o line men leaving this season whether it be a player like Ben Coleman due to him not having any eligibility or a player like Josh Atkins leaving in the transfer portal.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



This will call upon a player like left tackle Jake Klemm to step his game up. Klemm is coming into his senior season. Klemm who plays tackle has spent time at Washington and Kansas State, has also dealt with injury in his career. Klemm will have a chance to start this year and to prove that he can be a good starting tackle in college football.

Khamari Anderson

ASU has a ton of receiving talent this season. Whether it be established guys on the roster such as Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton or new comers via the portal like Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, Marcus Arroyo has a lot to work with. However, one position that could be crucial in some tight Big 12 games is tight end. With ASU having a new QB this year, a tight end is often viewed as a safety blanket or a reliable option for new starting quarterbacks in the football landscape.

Arizona State’s Khamari Anderson (15) scores a touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson has not played that much for ASU as Chamon Metayer was tight end one last season. However, on the one score that Anderson had this season in the Sun Bowl, he showed great speed for his size. Anderson with his speed could be a good player that could be effective over the middle of the field.



Jason Brown Jr.

It seems that Kyson Brown will be running back number one for Arroyo’s offense, which fans should be excited about as he showed a lot of great potential last year before injuries struck. However, the question is how does the number two back do for ASU. Last year ASU had Kanye Udoh as their number two back. Ultimately Udoh did not play that much and it was not as great a fit as the two sides would have hoped. As awesome as Raleek Brown as last season, having a number two back being used more could have helped ASU’s offense.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



This is where Jason Brown Jr. enters the picture. Jason Brown Jr. had a very nice Sun Bowl performance as he had a huge game rushing. There is a good chance that Brown and him could be a lethal one two punch in college football.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, there is a lot of pieces on this ASU team that could mesh very well under Arroyo. If the o-line is great, than the the pass and run thrive. If the urn is great, teams could focus on it and the pass could do well. If everything pans out and works cohesively, this could be a great offense for ASU.

Please let us know your thoughts on ASU Offensive players who could step up when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .