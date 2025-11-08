Arizona State Targets 2026 Three-Star Oregon State Commit
Early National Signing Day may be less than a month away, but Arizona State isn't quite done on the 2026 recruiting trail yet.
The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham have already landed 18 commits in the cycle, but could be on the verge of adding one more, as they're making a late push to flip a three-star athlete prospect who's currently committed to Oregon State.
Could Arizona State Flip a Three-Star Oregon State Commit?
On November 6, Arizona State extended an offer to Cammeron Purnell, a three-star athlete from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California. Purnell shared on X that his offer from the Sun Devils came after a conversation with assistant coaches Jay Lee and Jason Carter.
- "After an amazing conversation with [Jay Lee] & [Jason Carter] I am very blessed to say I have received an offer from Arizona State University! " Purnell wrote.
Purnell has been committed to Oregon State since June 25, and Arizona State is the first program to offer him since the Summer. He's a solid recruit with the ability to play multiple positions at the next level. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1,860 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 58 athlete, and the No. 156 prospect from California.
The young athlete spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins shortly after being offered by the Sun Devils and explained that he had been in contact with the coaching staff for a while, and expressed his interest in the program.
- “The ASU offer is a blessing for sure,” Purnell told Biggins. “I’ve been in contact with their staff for a while now and I love the coaching staff and the culture they have in Tempe. They love my tape and the abilities I’m putting on film. I fit in to their defensive scheme really well and I couldn’t be more honored to receive an offer from a great school that’s not too far from home.”
Purnell also told Biggins that he doesn't have an official visit scheduled with Arizona State yet, but he hopes to be on campus on November 15 for the Sun Devils' game against West Virginia.
Dillingham and the Sun Devils appear to have a strong chance to flip Purnell from Oregon State, and if they can get him to Tempe next weekend, he could become the 19th member of Arizona State's 2026 class within the next two weeks.
