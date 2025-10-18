Previewing Stakes of Arizona State Matchup Against Texas Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program is set to get another crack at defeating what appears to be the best team in the Big 12 conference in 2025 in the Texas Tech Red Raiders, this afternoon in Tempe.
The Red Raiders defeated Arizona State by a score of 30-22 in Lubbock, Texas, last September in what was the Sun Devils' debut in the conference.
Texas Tech unfortunately did not hold up over the remainder of the season - finishing the regular season with an 8-4 mark and falling short of the goal of reaching the title game.
The program dug in, committed more resources towards recruiting, and built up a roster that has been seen as the best match to the Sun Devils for months on end.
It's Here
Now, the incredibly important matchup is here - ESPN's Bill Connelly broke the game down in a few major parts.
- "Arizona State was hit-and-miss early last season, then lost a game with quarterback Sam Leavitt injured. That summarizes this season as well. Leavitt should return after missing last week's loss to Utah, and if the Sun Devils hit the gas like last year, everything's still on the table.
Last week was pretty demoralizing, though. Leavitt's presence wouldn't have done much to stop Utah from scoring touchdowns on six of seven possessions. The Sun Devils rank 71st in points per drive and 94th in points allowed; they simply might not have enough to offer."
The points per drive statistics are valid, but flawed. The Sun Devil offense has turned up gears when necessary in virtually every contest this season - save for Utah. Yes, the offense should undoubtedly be putting more points on the board, but it still feels as if the unit is on the precipice of fully breaking out soon.
As for the defense, the unit has stepped up when called upon at almost every turn - save for the Utah game and late in the loss to Mississippi State. The 'bend-don't-break' mantra has been one that has been true for some time, and the talented, yet injured group is poised to make plays against a Texas Tech squad that is facing uncertainty at the quarterback position.
- "A few weeks ago, Texas Tech pushed around Utah just like the Utes did to ASU. Even if quarterback Behren Morton (questionable) can't go, Will Hammond has played well -- he isn't as consistent a passer, but he offers far more with his legs."
- "And either way, ASU still has to score on a defense ranked fifth in points allowed per drive and featuring two of the best defenders in college football (linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and edge rusher David Bailey)."
Reports on Friday afternoon indicated that Hammond is set to receive the start. The Red Raiders' offense will be a challenge regardless of who is starting, but the defensive front is the real challenge.
Bailey and Rodriguez will test the Sun Devils' offensive line, Leavitt, and skill players in open space in the case of Rodriguez.
Arizona State will seek to steal an upset win in Tempe this afternoon - the game is set for a 1 P.M. AZT start.
