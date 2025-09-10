Arizona State's Tuesday Practice Report
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now moving past an incredibly shocking loss to Mississippi State in Starkville last week - now looking ahead to wrapping up non-conference play against Texas State this coming Saturday.
The Sun Devils returned to practice in anticipation for the game against the up-and-coming group of five squad - Arizona State on SI gathered notes, insights, and general takeaways from the practice.
Standouts
- RB Kanye Udoh
- TE Khamari Anderson
- WR Jaren Hamilton
Observations, Notes
- Scouts from three NFL teams were in attendance at practice.
- Justin Wodtly returned and was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, following head coach Kenny Dillingham's announcement that he is set to return this week. Jalen Moss returned to practice as well, while starting RB Kyson Brown was predominantly off to the side.
- The TE room impressed throughout the day. Cameron Harpole was the only non-Jordyn Tyson or Raleek Brown player to come down with a reception last week. Anderson hauled in several passes as well, continuing to exhibit the rapport with Sam Leavitt.
- Hamilton is still seeking his first reception of the season - continuing to be consistent during practice in the process. The most impressive play from Hamilton was an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone on a throw by backup QB Jeff Sims.
Major Takeaways
- The Arizona State defense was preparing for a dynamic Texas State defense during the offense-defense portions of practice. DC Brian Ward noted that the Bobcats' coaching staff adjusts to the personnel at hand rather than the other way around.
- Leavitt is moving past the rough outing against Mississippi State. He looked sharp during practice and expects the Texas State defense to be similar to what they were last season.
- Former Texas State guard Jimeto Obigbo faces his former team for the first and only time. Obigbo has been the standout of an offensive line that returns every starting player outside of him.
- Expect Clayton Smith to continue his breakout season in his final year of college eligibility.
