Arizona State's Huge Victory Helps in Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- Big 12 play is officially underway - with the Arizona State Sun Devils establishing themselves as a real threat to win the conference for a second consecutive season following a last-second victory over the Baylor Bears.
The Sun Devils are now off to a great start - with the tone set to handle a very challenging start to the slate.
Arizona State on SI breaks down the top five teams in the conference ahead of week five - with honorable mentions below as well.
HM's: Utah, Baylor, Kansas
Kansas obliterated West Virginia by a score of 41-10 in rebound of a loss to rival Missouri - the Jayhawks are quite possibly the 'sleeper' in the conference heading into the middle quarter of the season. Baylor remains a threat to be among the best in the conference simply due to the elite offense they post - headlined by QB Sawyer Robertson. Utah had a rough game in the loss to Texas Tech, but the Utes remain talented and have many opportunities to make up for the poor performance.
5. Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State is 3-0. This counts for something, as the Cyclones already have a conference victory under their wing - along with a win over an in-state rival.
However, the narrow victory in week three against Arkansas State should raise eyebrows - as the Cyclones seemingly lack explosiveness out of the backfield and are too reliant on Rocco Becht to make game-saving plays.
Don't discount Matt Campbell's team as a legitimate conference contender, but the performance against the Red Wolves should place the team on high alert.
4. BYU Cougars
BYU has to be taken seriously at this stage.
Kalani Sitake has built a consistent program that will always bring a physical edge regardless of competition or personnel.
The major drawback surrounding the outlook for the Cougars is the lack of competition they have faced - as they defeated Portland State, Stanford, and East Carolina to this point.
QB Bear Bachmeier is a player to watch - potentially being an upgrade over Jake Retzlaff.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State has rebounded nicely from a loss to Mississippi State over the last two weeks - showing moments of dominance on both sides of the ball over the victories.
While the 2025 team hasn't been as dominant as one might have guessed before the season, they still possess what is likely the best top-end talent in the conference, and the team has been as good as anyone in the nation in close games under Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham's team will have to prove themselves over the next three games - facing TCU this week, traveling to face the Utah Utes in two weeks, and facing Texas Tech three weeks from now.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and a talented defense will be prepared for the stretch run before a more manageable slate that follows.
2. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU has earned a spot as one of the best teams in the Big 12 to this point.
Josh Hoover has been the best quarterback in the conference to this point. Sonny Dykes has seemingly rebuilt the defense enough to compete. Bud Clark is one of the best safeties in the entire nation.
The Horned Frogs will be a major challenge for Arizona State come Friday.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech has currently proven to be the best team in the Big 12 to this point.
The dominant win over Utah has established the team as the team that potentially holds the highest ceiling of the 16-team league. The rebuilt defensive line has been as good as billed, while the offense looked explosive as can be in the latter parts of the game.
The Sun Devils and Red Raiders are set to play on October 18.
