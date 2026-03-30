Former Center for Arizona State's Randy Bennett Enters Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett is officially one week into his tenure as head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program as of Monday.

The 25-year leader of St. Mary's has already been putting in work in the finite period, including closing the deal in bringing Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy to Tempe to be a high-ranking assistant, with momentum building to bring multiple former players to the Arizona State in extension of the recent staffing victories.

Dec 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express was the first to report on Monday morning that a third player from the St. Mary's program (Andrew McKeever) is set to enter the transfer portal after Bennett's departure - potentially setting the stage to acquire all of them over the next week-plus.

NEWS: "Saint Mary’s big man, Drew McKeever, intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent George S. Langberg tells DraftExpress.



The 7’3” 285 pound center led the WCC in rebounds this season and is the conference’s all-time leader in career rebound percentage.



Joins Aday Mara as the only NCAA 7-footers this season with a 15.0+ AST% and 10+ dunks, showing intriguing passing flashes at his size."

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the team during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

McKeever joins Paulius Murauskas and Mikey Lewis of Saint Mary's players that are seemingly intent on departing the program after the coaching change.

What McKeever Entering Portal Means for ASU

McKeever makes sense as a target for Arizona State, as the 7-foot tall center has two full seasons of experience under Bennett and has an ability to come off of the bench in favor of Massamba Diop as well after only starting 10 of 33 games during the 2025-26 season.

McKeever's promising play finishing, potential as a rim protector, and incredible rebounding prowess are all reasons to target him - as mentioned above. However, the price tag for both McKeever and Diop may prove to be too much - especially considering that there is an expected scarcity of centers on the market once the portal officially opens on April 7.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) blocks a shot by Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

At the very least it seems as if McKeever is a quality backup plan for the Sun Devils if Diop is to depart in the week-plus to come. This is undoubtedly a situation to monitor for Arizona State fans moving forward and will be consequential for the structure of the team in the season to come.

In the meantime, Arizona State is currently only set to lose one player from the 2025-26 team via the portal, as Marcus Adams Jr. already expressed an intention to find a new program.