Former Center for Arizona State's Randy Bennett Enters Transfer Portal
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TEMPE -- Randy Bennett is officially one week into his tenure as head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program as of Monday.
The 25-year leader of St. Mary's has already been putting in work in the finite period, including closing the deal in bringing Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy to Tempe to be a high-ranking assistant, with momentum building to bring multiple former players to the Arizona State in extension of the recent staffing victories.
Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express was the first to report on Monday morning that a third player from the St. Mary's program (Andrew McKeever) is set to enter the transfer portal after Bennett's departure - potentially setting the stage to acquire all of them over the next week-plus.
NEWS: "Saint Mary’s big man, Drew McKeever, intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent George S. Langberg tells DraftExpress.
The 7’3” 285 pound center led the WCC in rebounds this season and is the conference’s all-time leader in career rebound percentage.
Joins Aday Mara as the only NCAA 7-footers this season with a 15.0+ AST% and 10+ dunks, showing intriguing passing flashes at his size."
McKeever joins Paulius Murauskas and Mikey Lewis of Saint Mary's players that are seemingly intent on departing the program after the coaching change.
What McKeever Entering Portal Means for ASU
McKeever makes sense as a target for Arizona State, as the 7-foot tall center has two full seasons of experience under Bennett and has an ability to come off of the bench in favor of Massamba Diop as well after only starting 10 of 33 games during the 2025-26 season.
McKeever's promising play finishing, potential as a rim protector, and incredible rebounding prowess are all reasons to target him - as mentioned above. However, the price tag for both McKeever and Diop may prove to be too much - especially considering that there is an expected scarcity of centers on the market once the portal officially opens on April 7.
At the very least it seems as if McKeever is a quality backup plan for the Sun Devils if Diop is to depart in the week-plus to come. This is undoubtedly a situation to monitor for Arizona State fans moving forward and will be consequential for the structure of the team in the season to come.
In the meantime, Arizona State is currently only set to lose one player from the 2025-26 team via the portal, as Marcus Adams Jr. already expressed an intention to find a new program.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.