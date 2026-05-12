Why Arizona State's Budding Non-Conference Schedule is Significant

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has undergone wholesale changes in recent weeks.

The hiring of Randy Bennett as head coach has resulted in only two players from last season's team returning, but the challenges the 2026-27 team will face in non-conference play won't change much.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Not Shying Away From Competition

One of the hallmarks of former head coach Bobby Hurley's tenure was his commitment to scheduling challenging non-conference slates, including games against Kansas, Xavier, Florida, and other nationally relevant programs.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bennett seems to be sticking to that foundation, as he already stated that ASU is set to take on UCLA and Oklahoma in the season ahead. Even if the UCLA game is the second half of a back-to-back, it seems Bennett is fully committed to playing his best on a regular basis, which is an extension of his effort to carry out his vision for the program.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

ASU Will Have Many Opportunities To Earn Strong Victories

The NCAA tournament officially expanding to 76 teams opens the door for ASU to represent the Big 12 in 2026-27, as they would have qualified this past season under the same format. It's very likely the Sun Devils will have numerous opportunities to pick up quadrant one victories.

Having as many opportunities as possible to earn marquee wins is certainly going to be a plus for teams that are expected to be on the bubble - such as the Sun Devils; however, the most significant implication might rest in seeding.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) reacts after being charged with a foul against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State should be in a position to be a single-digit seed come March if the team receives ceiling-raising showings from players such as Dillan Shaw and wins more than a handful of key games as a result.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the team during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

ASU Will Be Prepared for Big 12 Play

This is perhaps the most under-represented reason for scheduling a challenging non-conference slate: numerous Sun Devils are either transitioning from mid-majors to the power five, or power-five players who played sparingly last season, such as Marcus Vaughns.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Ben Defty is perhaps the best example of this, as the Patriot League star is making the largest jump in terms of competition faced on average. Playing teams that will ease the incoming stars in is the right move from Bennett.

Scheduling marquee opportunities out-of-conference is extremely important for a program's long-term growth throughout the season. Bennett should look to give ASU some marquee contests in 2026-27.