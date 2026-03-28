Former ASU LB Keyshaun Elliott is Confident in Program's Future

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott partook in the school's Pro Day on Friday - largely advancing the belief that he will be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Elliott continued to perform well in athletic testing and displayed phenomenal instincts in positional drills - he also spoke to media when the day officially concluded. The Missouri native discussed feedback he has received during the process, the trajectory of ASU's program, and much more.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) against Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A.J. Cooper Was Instrumental to Elliott's Development

Cooper has been Arizona State's linebackers coach ever since Kenny Dillingham took over as head coach following the 2022 season - his track record and impact have been incredibly strong, but he isn't quite as recognized as other position coaches - Elliott certainly does, though.

"I'll just say this about Coop is like, if you have the opportunity to get coached by him, take it like. And if you're getting coached by him currently, don't leave it like. It's like, he changed so much about my game, how I help myself, not only as an athlete, but as a person, you know. So that's one of the biggest things.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebackers coach A.J. Cooper against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's gonna get to know you as a person, and you know, you build a relationship personally that's going to take you farther away. That's why, you know, we were able to come hand in hand, and, you know, be on the same page on a lot of things outside of football."

Cooper's impact has truly been felt in Tempe, as it has translated to retaining Martell Hughes/Zyrus Fiaseu, bringing in Owen Long via the transfer portal, and being able to successfully recruit prospects such as Mason Marden.

Elliott Discusses Positive Feedback

One of the most important topics that was discussed surrounded the type of feedback that the talented off-ball linebacker has received from potentially interested franchises.

"Big on the character, big on IQ, and you know how fast that plays, especially in the box now they they see me as a box linebacker, guy that can play three down. So that's a big thing."

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

It has long been argued by ASU on SI that Elliott has the ability to be a strong fit on virtually any NFL franchise. The multi-year starter possesses a valuable blend of strength, supreme IQ, and standout leadership that would align with many different operations - it will be intriguing to see where he eventually winds up.