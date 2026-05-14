Former Arizona State Star Receives Major Professional Opportunity

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now three weeks beyond sending four standouts from the football program to the NFL Draft, which has undeniably played a role in a rapidly improving national profile.

Several players have followed the quartet of Sun Devils who were drafted via free agency, with TE Chamon Metayer, S Xavion Alford, and others receiving opportunities in offseason rookie camps.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A fan favorite over the last two seasons managed to find a professional home on Wednesday, as Jordan Crook signed with a Canadian Football League squad to continue his career.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crook Finds Professional Home

Crook signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL on Wednesday after previously trying out for the Seattle Seahawks following the draft in April.

Crook's production over his career in Tempe was difficult to ignore (101 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss in 2025), but factors such as measuring in at under 6' tall were too much to overcome in the pursuit of being drafted. Still, Crook brings many positives to the table as a player and leader who was inevitably going to draw suitors in from different levels.

Former ASU LB Jordan Crook has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 🇨🇦



Crook led the Sun Devils with 101 tackles last season and became just the third ASU player since 2015 to record 100+ tackles in a season, joining Kyle Soelle (110 in 2022) and Christian Sam (127 in 2017). pic.twitter.com/oHpBrWJN4y — Koby Braunstein (@KobyBraunstein) May 13, 2026

Crook's Career Proof of Coaching Staff's Impact

The Texas native began his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks, playing sparingly over two seasons before joining the Sun Devils in 2024. His expanded role instantly displayed a player who simply needed the opportunity, but the coaching staff certainly deserves credit for getting the most out of him as well.

DC Brian Ward is a coach who traditionally excels in getting the most out of his players at all three levels, but his linebackers tend to fly under the radar as playmakers around the field - with Crook and Keyshaun Elliott serving as particular examples of standouts that do a bit of everything well.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond Ward is linebackers coach A.J. Cooper , who has been a coach in Tempe since 2023. Cooper remains one of the most under-discussed members of the staff for one reason or another, but his track record truly does speak for itself. The trust he showed in Elliott and Crook is enough to catch the attention of any prospective recruit, as is his demonstrable record of developing players coming up.

Who's next in following Elliott/Crook to the professional ranks? Keep an eye out for Colorado State transfer Owen Long and junior Martell Hughes, both of whom are positioned to be among the best players on the entire defense this season.