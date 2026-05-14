Why Arizona State Continues To Be Underrated Nationally

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are less than four months away from officially opening up the 2026 season - their third in the Big 12.

Kenny Dillingham's fourth year as head coach is being entered with defined expectations from both the fanbase and outside world, with the latter being a bit more subdued.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores why the 2026 team is being a bit underrated going into the season below.

Arizona State - Middle of Pack in Big 12?

Arizona State is ranked as the 39th best team in college football in the initial CBS Sports FBS rankings , which would place them as the eighth best squad in the Big 12 - or directly in the middle.

Arizona State is ranked below TCU, Kansas State, Arizona, Houston, Utah, BYU, and Texas Tech. The major driving force behind being firmly in the second tier of the Big 12 likely rests in the team returning so little production, as well as questions at the quarterback position, with Cutter Boley expected to be the starter.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TCU and Kansas State are curious choices to be ranked over ASU at the moment, as neither had a stronger 2025 campaign nor boasts a more impressive roster on paper heading into the new season. Being ranked below Arizona and Houston is a more reasonable proposition (Arizona State fell to both last season), but Arizona State is arguably stronger on paper on both sides of the ball.

One area in which there is little doubt is that Arizona State's offensive ceiling is higher than many rivals' - players such as Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, and Kyson Brown add an explosiveness that wasn't present in an all-encompassing manner last season. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is also a great conductor of the unit, as players such as QB Mikey Keene have praised him for making the offense simpler.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Arizona State Can Take Advantage of Current Standing

The blueprint for making it back to another Big 12 title game is quite simple - the 2026 Sun Devil season will come down to four games.

Arizona State must take down three of Texas Tech , Brigham Young, Oklahoma State, and Arizona, while also winning the other games they are currently expected to win. The strong coaching staff, premium talent, and desire to improve on last season are all factors in the fold for ASU heading into September.