Former Arizona State OL Max Iheanachor Talks transition to NFL

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor took part in the school's Pro Day on Friday in anticipation for the NFL Draft - which is being held from April 23-25.

The three-year Sun Devil spoke with media after the day concluded - discussing what the next month will entail for him, his journey into becoming a standout NFL prospect, and much more.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To watch the full media availability, view below.

Iheanachor Reveals Upcoming NFL Visits

The general consensus over the last week or two has been that Iheanachor would be more of a second round pick compared to the previous first-round notion, although revelations on Friday may refute that belief.

The talented right tackle revealed that he is set to have top-30 visits with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens - among other franchises - in the month leading into the draft.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Those aren't the only potential destinations for the rapidly rising prospect, as Iheanachor has previously been linked with the San Fransisco 49ers and Detroit Lions as well. There appears to be a common theme amongst interested parties - as all of the franchises either have an aging tackle that carries an uncertain future, or has an open vacancy at right tackle at this moment.

The New England Patriots have an interest in Iheanachor that is a poorly kept secret in their own right - this was on full display when head coach Mike Vrabel worked extensively with the former JUCO player, even after group drills were finished. The Patriots own the number 31 pick in the first round.

Iheanachor's Journey Nothing Short of Incredible

Iheanachor didn't begin playing football until 2021, when he began his career playing at the junior college level. He eventually committed to play for Arizona State ahead of Kenny Dillingham's first season in 2023. There were certainly questions surrounding his viability in making a transition from a lower level into the power four, but that was short-lived.

The raw prospect grew considerably as the season went on, eventually seeing real playing time later in the season. He returned in 2024 as a definitive starter and was obviously one of the most improved players on the entire roster on a year-to-year basis. He then returned in 2025 and was the best player/prospect on the entire offensive line, with figures such as taking part in 484 pass protection snaps without ceding a sack confirming the elite nature of his season.