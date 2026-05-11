Why Arizona State Clear Leader To Land Jake Hildebrand

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program has spent the last three-plus years under Kenny Dillingham working toward becoming one of the most prominent recruiting hubs in the western half of the U.S., with the 2027 class offering the most promise to take a true step forward in this regard.

Now, the Sun Devils are in a true position to fully realize this, as they officially have an opportunity to pick up a third 4-star recruit ahead of next year. Offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand announced that his official commitment decision will take place on May 19, with ASU fully expected to be in the driver's seat to land his pledge.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores why the Sun Devils should be considered the team to beat as the process closes out below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saga Tuitele's Recruiting Ability

Tuitele has widely been lauded as one of the very best recruiters in this region of the country, which has been displayed in recent months behind the successful recruitment of four-star JUCO prospect Jarmaine Mitchell.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

All of this success stems from Tuitele's honest yet demanding approach, which led to former RT Max Iheanachor developing into a first-round pick in April's NFL draft.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Potential To Be Hometown Hero

There have been several local products that have opted to forego becoming a "hometown hero" in recent years, including Devin Fitzgerald (Notre Dame), Ben Lowther (Stanford), and many others; however, none may be as crucial as Hildebrand.

Basha High offensive linemen Dajohn Yarborough (left), Tevita Kale and Jake Hildebrand. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Basha product not only has a chance to make a slight move from Chandler to Tempe, but he also has the ability to continue setting the standard for local players making a move to Arizona State. Hildebrand - for all intents and purposes - has a chance to be the benchmark for the future.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Early Playing Time Opportunities

This might be the most crucial factor in the process, as Oregon and Texas A&M would be unlikely to offer starting roles right away. Utah is less well-known, but Arizona State may have the clearest path to playing as a true freshman.

Hildebrand has all of the makings of a day one starter, although nothing will be given. The 6'6" tackle would need to get to work and earn his starting spot, especially under the premise of both 2026 starters having the ability to return.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Arizona State fans will find out where Hildebrand is going for certain one week from Tuesday.