Why Arizona State's Roster Build Matters in 2026

TEMPE -- It's no secret that the 2026 Arizona State football team is undergoing an overhaul, as both sides of the ball are slated to lose significant contributors from the last two seasons - including four players that were selected in April's NFL draft.

Now, head coach Kenny Dillingham and staff are roughly three months away from officially beginning fall camp.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Numerous objectives are waiting to be fulfilled in the lead-up to the regular season run, but Dillingham's vision of a different roster compared to previous seasons is taking full shape.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Attempting To Match Texas Tech's Physicality

The three main power brokers in the Big 12 over the last two seasons have been ASU, Brigham Young, and Texas Tech - the Sun Devils managed to win the league in 2024 despite not necessarily being the deepest or most physically imposing team.

Now, they absolutely must be after a continued effort by Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell to buy Big 12 titles. The Lubbock-based program has brought in elite players - such as David Bailey - over the last two years, resulting in the Red Raiders having the most feared defense in the league.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's response under Dillingham? Rebuild the cornerback room (increasing from five to eight scholarship players), as well as introducing physically imposing players that include LSU transfer Ashton Stamps , who has been a breakout player during offseason programs in Tempe.

This is conspicuously the deepest, biggest, and most athletic team Dillingham has fielded in his four seasons, and it extends to the offense. The losses of stars Jordyn Tyson and Max Iheanachor will be significant, but there is little doubt that the program will sufficiently rebound by adding imposing players such as WR Reed Harris .

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philosophy Will Be Put to Test in Droves

Whether this philosophy works out in the 2026 season remains to be seen, but this theory will certainly be tested over the course of the 12-game schedule.

The Sun Devils are slated to take on SEC contender Texas A&M - one of the most physical teams in the country - in week two, before squaring off against both Texas Tech and BYU within two weeks of one another.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham leads his team on to the field to play against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dillingham has the right idea in place, which has been reflected in the practice fields over the course of March and April. However, in-game reps cannot be replicated until the season actuallly gets underway - the trajectory of the Sun Devils' season might be decided very early on.