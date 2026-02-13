Max Iheanachor Making Legitimate Case to be Top Tier OL Prospect

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State right tackle Max Iheanachor just might be the biggest success story for OL coach Saga Tuitele during the tenure of the veteran leader.

Iheanachor joined the Arizona State program in 2023 following two seasons of playing football at the JUCO level - the first two years of experience participating in the sport. The native of Nigeria started halfway into his first season playing in Tempe, eventually becoming a full-time starter over the course of the next two campaigns.

The high-upside tackle has been seen as just that amongst draft communities - a prospect that has potential to become an elite player, but one that also needs time to develop once he actually reaches the pro level.

Iheanachor's draft stock has rapidly risen in recent weeks to mirror the positive sentiments that have met the three-year Sun Devil - including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him as the fifth best prospect at the tackle positions come April - only trailing Caleb Lomu, Monroe Freeling, Spencer Fano, and Francis Mauigoa to this point.

Why Iheanachor is a Strong Prospect

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) during runout at Mountain America Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Incredible lateral movement: Iheanachor's previous background in basketball and soccer show up in the best manner imaginable on the football field. It's rare to see a player of Iheanachor's size move in the manner he does.

Elite pass protector: Iheanachor's calling card to this stage of his career has been his ability to protect Sam Leavitt to a high degree. The RT saw nearly 500 pass blocking snaps during the 2025 season and didn't allow one sack - with the Texas Tech matchup on October 18 serving as a high point of film study. Iheanachor held up as well as one could have hoped against an elite pass rush.

Strong motor: This is an area that is more abstract compared to the others, but Iheanachor is exactly the player that Tuitele desires to reel into the offensive line room, and has as much fiery competitiveness as anyone that has played the position at ASU in recent seasons.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are so many areas that contribute towards pushing Iheanachor up draft boards - from the ones mentioned above to the sheer upside that the second-team All-Big 12 selection possesses. There is likely to be no shortage of zone-blocking base NFL franchises that are drawn to the production, upside, and leadership that is hidden in plain sight.

Iheanachor has a real opportunity to be selected on day one of the draft come April 25 - stay tuned throughout the process with Arizona State on SI, including when the tackle takes part in the combine next week.

