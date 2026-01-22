Former Arizona State RB Selects Next Destination

TEMPE -- Kanye Udoh served as one of the most significant additions the Arizona State Sun Devils made during the 2025 transfer portal cycle - the former Army running back committed on December 21, 2024, which was ahead of the Peach Bowl loss to Texas.

The pretense of the commitment was that Udoh would make a swift transition from a triple-option offense into a pro-style spread offense under Marcus Arroyo, and that the dynamic back would be able to earn the starting job in succession of program legend Cam Skattebo.

The arrangement did not work out as well as the two sides had hoped, as junior Kyson Brown entered the season as the starting back, while former four-star recruit Raleek Brown took over as the workhorse after an injury to the former.

Udoh's signature game - a 105 yard rushing performance against Mississippi State - was the best showing of the season for the former Army standout, as he did not receive much run after the fact.

The New Jersey native spent bowl season with the team and traveled to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, but officially entered his name into the transfer portal after the window to move on opened up.

Now, the upcoming senior has settled on the landing spot for his final season of collegiate football, as On3's Pete Nakos reported that Udoh signed on to play for Liberty in the 2026 season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) hands off to running back Kanye Udoh (6) for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Udoh now figures to fit into the offense of the Conference USA power more seamlessly compared to in Arizona State's, while ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano has an opportunity to move into the new season with an intriguing room despite the loss.

Arizona State RB Kanye Udoh has signed with Liberty, @On3 has learned.



Former Army transfer has rushed for 1,881 career yards and 13 TDs, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/3bEYxdkoB9 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 22, 2026

How Arizona State Moves on

Aguano has a full array of intriguing players at the position at his disposal, in spite of losing both Udoh and R. Brown - who went to Texas.

"Sipp" Brown is set to return after failing to fully recover from a lower-body injury that was suffered early in the season, as previously mentioned. The Mississippi native is certain to be in strong consideration to begin the 2026 season as the starter once again.

Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson both flashed explosive playmaking ability in the waning stages of the season. Former Villanova standout David Avit and four-year Delaware State star Marquis Gillis are eye-opening additions as well, while incoming freshman Cardae Mack is potentially much farther along when it comes to being a complete back than one would assume from a freshman.

