Former Arizona State Safety Speaks About NFL Draft Preparations

TEMPE -- Former Arizona State standout Myles "Ghost" Rowser became an integral piece of the football program over the two seasons he played in Tempe as one of two starting safeties - alongside Xavion Alford and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Rowser began his Arizona State career in 2024 after transferring from New Mexico State in what was an incredibly successful 2023 season that was shared with Keyshaun Elliott.

The 2024 season proved to be a historic one, as Rowser contributed heavily to the program's run to the Big 12 title, as well as serving as a key cog in the 2025 defense that was oft-injured throughout the course of the 13 game campaign.

Now, the Arizona State graduate is off to pursuing NFL dreams, which is something that was touched upon in a discussion earlier this week with Brad Denny on the "Speak of the Devils" podcast.

Rowser Reveals Tidbits From Shrine Bowl

Rowser revealed that he didn't receive much direct feedback from scouts during his time in Frisco, Texas for the East-West Shrine Bowl - but he did complete interviews with 28 different teams during the time there two weeks ago.

The demand for high-motor, hard-hitting safeties is quite high at the NFL level at this current juncture - it's becoming quite obvious that Rowser's stock is steadily rising and that there is a relatively high chance that the star is selected come April.

Rowser Discusses Daily Training Routine

The daily regimen that the safety undergoes is something to marvel at.

Rowser stated that his days begin at roughly 7 A.M. - the start to the day leads into a three-hour training period beginning at 10 A.M. before a three-hour recovery period closes out the pre-draft preparations that take place on a daily basis.

There's nothing to do but commend the work ethic that Rowser displays on a consistent basis, which remained the same throughout his time in Tempe.

Rowser Opens up on Teammates Set to Reach NFL

One of the other highlights was based in Rowser opening up about former Arizona State teammates seeing a bump in draft stock in their own right, including RT Max Iheanachor widely being seen as a top-50 pick heading into the stretch run of the pre-draft process.

Rowser has marveled in the recent developments, ultimately stating that the success of his former teammates continue to feel as if they are a team accomplishment.

The apparent closeness that former members of the program continue to share is yet another testament to the culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has cultivated, and continues to set the stage for the future vitality of the program.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

