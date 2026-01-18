Full Arizona State-Houston Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) are attempting to build off of an encouraging performance in a loss to the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, when they take on the #7 Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0) on Sunday evening.

The Sun Devils' profile has risen in recent days - most importantly in the NCAA NET rankings, which they have risen over 10 spots since Thursday's reveal.

The Cougars are coming into the game after securing a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs, and now have had nearly a full week of rest going into this game.

Arizona State on SI previews and predicts the game that is to be later today below.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) makes a three pointer over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State @ #7 Houston

WHERE: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

WHEN: 4:30 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN

The Skinny: Houston has become one of the most dominant programs in all of college basketball - head coach Kelvin Sampson has won 315 games with the program since taking over in 2014.

The Cougars' transition to the Big 12 has also been as seamless as one would imagine, as they have gone 38-4 in the league to this point in the third season of playing in the league.

The Sun Devils are currently attempting to find their footing in the conference, which is contrary to Houston. Head coach Bobby Hurley has the team playing spirited basketball, but injuries, poor late-game decisions on the court, and stiff competition have prevented the team from expanding on a 9-2 start to the season.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Houston's Defense is Among Best in Nation

One of the pillars of Sampson's culture in Houston has been an unbreakable defense. The Cougars routinely rank as an elite defense - not just in their conference - but in the country.

That is no different in 2025-26, in which the team ranks third in defensive efficiency per metric site KenPom - they also cede less than 60 points per contest as far as raw counting stats are concerned.

Sampson's philosophy is simple yet difficult to consistently crack at the same time - consistent ball pressure, blitzing on dribble drives, the frequent double teams that get sent out on pick-and-rolls, the regular efforts to deny players that are posturing in the post.

It's incredibly challenging to get a consistent flow on offense against the Cougars defense - it wll be seen if the Sun Devils will be able to succeed here.

Houston's Three Guard Attack is Challenging to Contain

The area in which the Cougars are even more dangerous this season is the offensive side of the ball.

While the offense hasn't always been elite this campaign, it's simple to see a world in which the ceiling is fully realized over the course of Big 12 play.

Senior guard Emanuel Sharp leads the team with 15.9 PPG, while also shooting an efficient clip from three-point range on high volume, and from the free throw line on respectable volume. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings is the most talented floor general that Sampson has had at Houston - the San Antonio native averages 15.4 points per contest, as well as 5.2 assists. Flemings is also an incredibly efficient player, as he shoots over 51% from the floor and 38% from three.

Senior Milos Uzan is perhaps the clearest x-factor for the Cougars - both in this game and moving forward. The 6'4" guard has taken a step back from an efficiency standpoint this season, although he is coming off of a performance in which he connected on five three-point attempts against West Virginia.

Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) and teammates react to Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) play against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Prediction: Houston Win

This game has potential to look wildly different compared to what the Arizona game did, although the Sun Devils have the personnel to stay in this game as well.

Expect a heavy dosage of on-ball play from Moe Odum, cautious ball security measures being taken, and an assertive gameplan on the defensive side of the ball.

Ultimately, Houston's defense will present many challenges to what still is likely to be an eight-man rotation, which might be too much to overcome for Hurley's team.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .