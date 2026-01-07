Full Preview and Prediction For Arizona State's Road Battle vs. BYU

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) are seeking to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they travel to face the ninth-ranked Brigham Young Cougars (13-1, 1-0) in Provo.

The Sun Devils' losing streak began with a 90-77 loss to UCLA on December 17, extended with an upset loss at the hands of Oregon State on December 21, and continued with a conferece-opening defeat at the hands of Colorado last Saturday.

Arizona State on SI previews the game that is set to be played later today below - with broadcast details, the official injury report, an Arizona State x-factor, and game prediction.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State @ #9 Brigham Young

WHERE: Marriott Center, Provo, UT

WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

Injury Report

The initial player availability report - as mandated by the Big 12 - was released on Tuesday night.

Santiago Trouet is set to make a return from a one-game absence, as he missed the loss to Colorado with a lower-leg injury suffered during practice, according to Hurley.

Adante’ Holiman, Vijay Wallace (out for season), Kash Polk, Quentin McCoy, Dame Salane (redshirt), and Jovan Ictovic (redshirt) are all usual suspects that will not suit up. Holiman has been dealing with an elbow issue since prior to the start of the season - while Hurley has been cautiously hopeful of a return, it doesn't appear that things have progressed as hoped.

The major surprise is forward Marcus Adams Jr. being listed as out as well - he is set to miss the first game of his season due to injury. Adams has gone 2-12 from the field over the last three games, so one has to wonder if he has been playing at sub-100 percent as of late.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BYU's Three-Pronged Attack is Main Focus

Brigham Young has one of the most potent offenses in all of college basketball, which is predicated by a three-headed scoring attack behind a motion offense that prioritizes space and three-point looks.

Freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa is averaging over 23 PPG on a blistering 58.6% from the floor - the eye test is every bit as good as the numbers are. Guard Richie Saunders averages north of 18 PPG on nearly 39% from three-point range, while Robert Wright III is shooting an absurd 47.3% from behind the arc as a sophomore after transferring from Baylor after last season.

There's no doubt that the "big three" is a major focus going into the game - it remains to be seen what Hurley's team does in opposition of Dybantsa.

Jan 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Nate Johnson (34) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

X-Factor: Massamba Diop

Diop has been on an absolute roll over the last four weeks, as the freshman has not scored less than 15 points over the last five games.

While the former Spanish league standout has been inconsistent as far as grabbing rebounds go, he has been an exceptional scorer and rim protector, while also putting forth a great motor when on the floor.

This is another opportunity for the potential future NBA prospect to make a statement against an elite basketball team in an elite basketball league.

Prediction: Brigham Young Win

The spread that favors BYU by upwards of 19 points heding into Wednesday feels step. Yes, the Cougars are exceptional all-around, well coached, and have perhaps the best player in the nation.

However, the Sun Devils are very talented, scrappy, and motivated in their own right. Point guard Moe Odum is coming off of his best showing in over a month, and is prepared to dictate the pace of the game on his own terms. Diop is in line for another high-impact game on both ends. Allen Mukeba has been a bolt of energy over the last several weeks as well, and should give the Sun Devils a physical edge over the Cougars.

In the end this won't be enough, as BYU takes a competitive game by around a 10-point margin.

