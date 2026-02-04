Full Arizona State-Utah Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) are heading into their first game of a two-stop road trip tonight against the Utah Utes (9-12, 1-7) - in a game that is an absolute must-win for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State is coming off of an 0-2 week in which they dropped competitive games to UCF and Arizona, while the Utes lost to Oklahoma State last Saturday.

Follow a preview for the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Broadcast Details

WHO: Arizona State @ Utah

WHERE: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST

Broadcast Network: CBS Sports Network

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Skinny: Utah is currently ranked 116th in the NCAA NET rankings as of Tuesday, which slots them in as the weakest Big 12 team at this juncture of the season.

Utah averages 79.5 points per game as a team behind a potent scoring duo at the guard spots, while the defense has exnountered a fair share of struggles.

Arizona State's offense is a bit more balanced compared to the Utes' unit, but the high-end scoring ability of the guard duo has potential to turn the tides in this contest.

This will also be the first of two meetings between the schools this season, as they are set to square off on February 28 in Tempe.

Utah Player to Watch: Terrence Brown

Brown is a 6'3" guard that spent the previous two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson, who he averaged north of 20 points per game for last season.

Now, Brown leads Utah in scoring (22.1 PPG), assists (3.9 APG), and steals (1.7), while also shooting north of 37% from three-point range.

Brown is a dynamic scorer that attacks all three levels, gets to the line at a respectable clip, and has the unquestioned ability to disrupt offensive positions.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Make no mistake - this is the game that will define the remainder of the Sun Devils' season.

While Utah has typically played stronger basketball at home this season, they are far from a balanced squad and tend to be more volatile than Arizona State, particularly as far as the offensive output is concerned.

The Utes arguably do possess more upside offensively, but the Sun Devils coming out on top feels to be the more reliable pick here - as Massamba Diop has a major advantage on the block, while Arizona State's bench is stronger overall.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) reacts after a non call against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .