Arizona State Reveals Player Availability Report Ahead of Kansas Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) are entering the final home game of the 2025-26 campaign against the 14th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5) on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 73-60 win over the Utah Utes on Saturday - with several key players battling through injuries to earn the victory, while Kansas lost to Arizona in lopsided fashion on the same afternoon.

Arizona State's senior night contest is a major opportunity to come through with another marquee win on the season under the backdrop of sending off three different key contributors that happen to also be seniors - two of the three appear to be good to go after battling through Saturday's game with an injury, as reflected upon in Monday night's Big 12 Player Availability Report.

OUT

Adante Holiman

Marcus Adams Jr.

Vijay Wallace

Dame Salane

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Holiman and Wallace remain out - both are set to potentially return next season if they so choose to.

Adams Jr. has remained out since the 95-89 loss to Colorado on January 3. The talented sophomore forward seems overwhelmingly unlikely to return during this campaign in what has proved to be a disheartening season for the four-star transfer from the last portal cycle.

ASU Stars Ready to Play

Moe Odum is off of the injury report after head coach Bobby Hurley revealed that the senior guard suffered a mid-foot sprain late in the loss to TCU last Tuesday. There was a push for Odum to sit out of Saturday's win, but it was never an option at the end of the day. Now, Odum is set to partake in the final home game of his collegiate career in Tempe.

Bryce Ford is also off the injury report yet again after missing several conference games - including a win over Texas Tech and a loss to Baylor. The junior guard hinted that he was approaching 100% on Saturday, and this reflects on Monday's reveal from the program.

Noah Meeusen will play on Tuesday night after departing roughly halfway into the second half of Saturday's game after taking an elbow to the face. Hurley said he checked all of the boxes needed to return to the game after receiving some stitches - now the sophomore guard is poised to return to the floor.

Allen Mukeba is one of three Arizona State seniors that will be honored on Tuesday night. Mukeba has been open about the injuries he has faced over the last year - even appearing on the injury report numerous times, including being listed questionable ahead of Tuesday night's game. Ultimately, the forward has yet to miss a game this season in a true sign of reliability.

