Full Arizona State-West Virginia Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12) are seeking to snap a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they return home against a worthy opponent in the West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2) - who are coming off of a victory.

Game Details

WHO: West Virginia @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 7 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: PEACOCK

The Skinny: The Mountaineers are having a relatively strong season under first-year head coach Ross Hodge, who replaced Darian DeVries last spring.

The team has defeated Colorado, Kansas, and Cincinnati in league play behind a defense that only cedes 63 points per contest.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley is looking to move to 2-0 against West Virginia in the confines of Big 12 play, as his team defeated them last season in Morgantown by a score of 65-57.

West Virginia Player to Watch: Honor Huff

Huff is a 5'10" senior that played his first season at VMI and previous two at Chattanooga - he is now approaching 2,000 career points, and has succeeded in his transition to power league play.

Huff is averaging 17.1 PPG, has shot 39.5% from three-point range on nearly 10 attempts per game, and is securing over one steal per game - he has also appeared in every game this season.

ASU-WVU is Major Game for League Standings

It can't be overstated how vital this game is for both teams within the context of the conference standings, as West Virginia is in a tie for sixth place in the league with Kansas, while Arizona State is currently tied for 13th with Utah.

This is the only time that both teams are set to square off this season, as well as being an opportunity for the Mountaineers to continue positive momentum, while setting the stage up a potential Arizona State run in the weeks ahead.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

This game simply pits two contrasting teams against one another - a stingy West Virginia defense against a potent Arizona State offense.

The Sun Devils have baked-in advantages - including hosting this game - although West Virginia will come prepared to play with an eight man rotation at-hand that has spent a large portion of the season healthy.

In the end, the Sun Devils will win out due to heroics from Moe Odum and Massamba Diop.

