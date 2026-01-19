Arizona State Has Much to Play for Despite Loss to Houston

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12) dropped their fifth game in the last six games on Sunday in a 103-73 loss to the Houston Cougars on the road.

The loss capped off an eleven-day stretch in which the Sun Devils played Brigham Young, Arizona, and Houston - all teams considered elite thus far this season. All of the games were on the road as well, making this one of the most strenuous stretches for any team this season.

Not all hope is lost despite the recent slide - Arizona State on SI explores why the team still has a chance to move forward with success below.

Roster Base to Win Still in Place

Arizona State remains an objectively talented team that has faced an unfortunate stretch of cold shooting, as well as dealing with several injuries that have sunk them.

The team is getting healthier as the games have gone on, and head coach Bobby Hurley has generally managed the season well - even in the face of uncertainty.

Moe Odum struggled in Sunday's game against Houston, but has provided incredible leadership, while also pacing the squad with 16.8 PPG and 6.5 APG. The Pepperdine transfer has been a major spark plug on a reliable basis, and has point-blank been responsible for several wins.

Massamba Diop has taken incredible strides forward in spite of the Houston contest snapping his previous eight-game streak of double digit scoring. The freshman also has accrued performances of five and seven blocks over the last two weeks during Big 12 play.

Noah Meeusen has averaged 11 points per game and has shot 6-for-8 from three-point range over the last two games, while also showing strong versatility on the defensive side of the ball. The Belgian combo guard appears to finally getting comfortable in the collegiate game.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson has become one of the premier sixth-man options in the conference this season, as the former NAIA star has averaged over 14 points per game, while also playing relentless defense and getting to the free throw line at a high clip.

Bryce Ford, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Allen Mukeba have all been incredible in stretches as well, with all bringing versatile skillsets to the table in Tempe. Ford is the most reliable three-point shooter on the roster, while Trouet has been unbelievable on the offensive glass. Grbovic brings a dynamic blend of size, shooting, and defensive chops to the table. Mukeba is an incredibly strong finisher and has marked moments of brilliance as a help defender.

Schedule is Easing Up

Arizona State has two key games coming up on their schedule this week, as they take on West Virginia and Cincinnati at home. West Virginia has been blown out by Houston and Iowa State, although they also upset Kansas. Cincinnati upset Iowa State over the weekend, and have appeared to start to turn a corner this season after a slow start.

Beyond that, the Sun Devils play the Utah Utes twice - the team that is considered the worst in the Big 12 according to NET. They also take on Colorado again in an effort to avenge a prior loss, as well as Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU - all of which are winnable games.

"Easing up" is subjective, as Arizona State also must face Arizona for a second time at home on January 31, as well as Texas Tech at home on February 17. They then close out the season with a home date against Kansas on March 3, before tacking to the road to battle Iowa State on March 7.

Hurley continues to figure out things on the fly for the time being, as players such as Marcus Adams Jr. are working to return from injury.

