ASU Fully Prepared To Take Advantage of Big 12 Shakeup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program seems to be tied into developments across the FBS landscape on a consistent basis during the Kenny Dillingham era.

This continued to be the case on Monday when reports surfaced that current Texas Tech and former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is currently being vetted by the NCAA for potential gambling transgressions, while the senior is taking a step away from the program for the time being.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How exactly does this impact Arizona State? There are several implications from the potential fallout that will directly impact Arizona State - explore those below.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech-Arizona State Fighting for Big 12 Supremacy

The first two battles Arizona State and Texas Tech have faced as conference foes have shaped the race for the title to a significant degree. The same is expected in 2026, as Arizona State is set to travel to Lubbock for a game on October 16.

The potential loss of Sorsby is very real, as the NCAA has cracked down on players for placing bets on their own team (Sorsby reportedly did in 2022 when redshirting at Indiana) - this leaves the Red Raiders in a precarious position, as they wouldn't be able to add a transfer quarterback without facing rash penalties in the aftermath.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sorsby being ruled ineligible would raise the stakes for backup Will Hammond to fully recover from an ACL injury sustained after the loss to ASU last season. Even though Texas Tech's schedule is reasonably favorable and they arguably remain the most talented team in the conference, this loss would absolutely open the door for the Sun Devils.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Has Talent To Win Conference

While Texas Tech's standing is important to Arizona State's season trajectory, the Sun Devils ultimately control their own destiny.

Arizona State was able to add elite talents such as Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, and Owen Long as a response to the loss of Sam Leavitt, which resulted in a more well-rounded roster overall. While Texas Tech remains supported by the most robust NIL backing of any Big 12 program, the Sun Devils stack up quite well in terms of depth, athleticism, and top-end talent.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's upcoming schedule also serves them well, as they will play Texas A&M, Kansas, and Baylor before facing the Red Raiders, while Texas Tech is only expected to face a single challenge in Houston before mid-October.