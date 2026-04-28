ASU Fully Prepared To Take Advantage of Big 12 Shakeup
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program seems to be tied into developments across the FBS landscape on a consistent basis during the Kenny Dillingham era.
This continued to be the case on Monday when reports surfaced that current Texas Tech and former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is currently being vetted by the NCAA for potential gambling transgressions, while the senior is taking a step away from the program for the time being.
How exactly does this impact Arizona State? There are several implications from the potential fallout that will directly impact Arizona State - explore those below.
Texas Tech-Arizona State Fighting for Big 12 Supremacy
The first two battles Arizona State and Texas Tech have faced as conference foes have shaped the race for the title to a significant degree. The same is expected in 2026, as Arizona State is set to travel to Lubbock for a game on October 16.
The potential loss of Sorsby is very real, as the NCAA has cracked down on players for placing bets on their own team (Sorsby reportedly did in 2022 when redshirting at Indiana) - this leaves the Red Raiders in a precarious position, as they wouldn't be able to add a transfer quarterback without facing rash penalties in the aftermath.
Sorsby being ruled ineligible would raise the stakes for backup Will Hammond to fully recover from an ACL injury sustained after the loss to ASU last season. Even though Texas Tech's schedule is reasonably favorable and they arguably remain the most talented team in the conference, this loss would absolutely open the door for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State Has Talent To Win Conference
While Texas Tech's standing is important to Arizona State's season trajectory, the Sun Devils ultimately control their own destiny.
Arizona State was able to add elite talents such as Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, and Owen Long as a response to the loss of Sam Leavitt, which resulted in a more well-rounded roster overall. While Texas Tech remains supported by the most robust NIL backing of any Big 12 program, the Sun Devils stack up quite well in terms of depth, athleticism, and top-end talent.
Arizona State's upcoming schedule also serves them well, as they will play Texas A&M, Kansas, and Baylor before facing the Red Raiders, while Texas Tech is only expected to face a single challenge in Houston before mid-October.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.