Realistic Expectations for Arizona State in 2026

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025, following a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance in 2024.

It was a solid outing for the Sun Devils last season, but this is a team that could have easily won double-digit games. Heading into next season, Arizona State has lofty expectations for itself, and those goals are set by head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Sustaining Success

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last month, Dillingham spoke with reporters, previewing his expectations for the team heading into spring practices. The Sun Devils have established themselves as a competent group, but it's time to continue those winning ways each and every year.

“Everybody brings it day 1,” Dillingham said. “Like I told the guys in meetings, I’m not judging how you practice today, I’m not. I want to see how consistent you are. Whoever you are today, it’s going to bother me if you’re different [on] day 7. Those are the guys that are going to bother me, because those are the guys that are different in the third quarter than they are [in] the first quarter, than they are [in] the second quarter."

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham is all smiles after the Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

“So whatever you are today is the expectation I have for you every day," Dillingham continued. "If you’re not a guy who can bring it every day, don’t bring it all today. If you are a guy who can bring it every single day and have that mindset, set the expectation for what I’m going to see out of you today. You get to pick that. So, I’m excited to see 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 to see that competition and mindset.”

Can Arizona State Overcome Roster Turnover?

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have several moving parts heading into next season, including a new starting quarterback. Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley and Michigan transfer Mike Keeney will compete for the position. Additionally, Jordyn Tyson was drafted with the No. 8 pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That being said, Arizona State has a star-studded wide receiver corps led by Colorado transfer Omarion Miller , who is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Sun Devils have the talent to compete in the Big 12, which feels wide open every year. The biggest question mark heading into next season for Arizona State is the quarterback situation. However, if Boley or Keeney proves at least competent, the Sun Devils can develop into a very good team.