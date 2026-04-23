3 Winners from Arizona State Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 spring is now fully in the rearview mirror.

The fourth spring under head coach Kenny Dillingham answered many questions but left others unanswered - there were still several definite positives to take away from the five-week window.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI names three winners from the 14 practice sessions below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Skill Position Groups

The two position groups that impressed most consistently were, arguably, the wide receivers and running backs.

This shouldn't necessarily come as a shock, but last season's output at wideout minus Jordyn Tyson opened eyes - the overall depth and talent of the 2026 rendition shouldn't be questioned. Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are the duo of stars, while they are surrounded by a tantalizing crop of supporting players.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiden Vines-Bright, Uriah Neloms, Jalen Moss, and Jaren Hamilton all have potential to see sizable roles as well, while the running back group is as deep/versatile as any that Shaun Aguano has coached since joining ASU in 2019.

As many as six running backs have built up the case to see the field during the regular season - including returner Kyson Brown . The versatility this room offers will also make it easier for Dillingham/Arroyo to employ more two-back sets, which should only raise the ceiling of the offense.

Assistant Head Coach Bryan Carrington

Arizona State running back Marquis Gillis (28) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carrington has been a crucial piece of Arizona State's operations over the years, and his promotion to assistant head coach has magnified his talents even further.

Carrington is the ultimate salesman for the Arizona State brand when talking with media, has played a critical role in the Sun Devils fully locking into the Texas recruiting pipeline, and has sent Keith Abney II to the NFL level after spending three seasons together.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Carrington's expanded role has allowed for a cleaner transition period for newcomers to Tempe and has led to more collaboration with DC Brian Ward - this has paid off in a significant way for Arizona State in the spring.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Chances To Win Big 12

There's a sizable amount of trepidation that Arizona State will be able to compete for another Big 12 title after winning its first two seasons ago. It actually seems as if there's a pause in believing that they will even reach a bowl-eligible mark of six victories.

The overall depth, athleticism, and elite coaching that is on display point towards a team that will compete for the crown come December - despite a schedule that doesn't do them any favors.

Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette (2) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images