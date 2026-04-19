ASU's Dillingham Fired Up With Recent Spring Performances
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TEMPE -- Spring football is officially nearing a conclusion for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Year four of the Kenny Dillingham era is set to commence in roughly four and a half months, when the Sun Devils take the field for the first game of the 2026 campaign on September 5 against Morgan State.
Until then, spring/fall camp will suffice in preparing the upcoming team for a daunting 12-game slate, including several scrimmages during the last month of action. This continued on Saturday, when the designated "maroon" team secured a 17-10 victory over the "gold" team.
Dillingham Pleased With Arizona State's Effort
Dillingham spoke about how pleased he was with the overall effort he saw from the team on Saturday, going as far as saying that he already has a strong positive feeling towards a team that is largely new.
"Thought it was a lot of good work back and forth," Dillingham said. "You know, we got good situation work. We got two minutes in the half. Both teams got it. We got a two-minute where we went from like a passive scenario, to got to convert to aggressive there. And we got a chance at a long field goal at the end, right? And then we got, you know, two-minute at the end with two-minute down two possessions. So I like the work we got. I like to compete. I like this football team."
Questions Being Answered
One of the biggest points of contention for Arizona State this spring has been inconsistent physicality. While players such as Owen Long and Ashton Stamps have brought a consistent edge, it hasn't always been uniform. That certainly wasn't a question on Saturday.
Another area of question that has been answered in droves is whether the star power on the 2026 squad could carry on what the previous team left behind. Players such as Omarion Miller (widely noted as Saturday's MVP), Reed Harris, Rodney Bimage Jr., and C.J. Fite continue to confirm that the top-end talent in Tempe has the bandwidth to compete with anyone in the Big 12.
While Saturday was a defense-centric affair, that should be seen as a positive for Arizona State fans. The recent weeks have only confirmed that this team has a high ceiling on both sides of the ball and will likely be able to play complementary football, as they weren't able to last season. The Sun Devils are gaining some momentum.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.