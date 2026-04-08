Newcomer Quietly Becoming ASU's Most Important Defensive Player

Arizona State’s spring practices have mostly been about the offense so far. Big plays, quarterbacks competing, receivers stepping up, it’s been the usual headlines. But practice number nine flipped the script. The defense dominated.

And while there were a lot of solid performances, one name stood out more than anyone else: Owen Long.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Long Is Everywhere

If you watched practice, it felt like Long was in the middle of every single play. Run up the middle? He’s there. Short pass? He’s already reading it. Trying to break outside? He beats you to the spot.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Richie Anderson III (88) runs the ball against Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) in the third quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That’s not normal. That’s instinct.

What makes Long different isn’t just his athleticism; it’s how fast he processes everything. His football IQ looks way ahead of everyone else on the field right now. And that’s why he’s starting to feel like more than just a solid player; he’s looking like the leader of this defense.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This Isn’t Just Hype, It’s Consistency

A lot of players flash during spring. One good day, maybe two, then they disappear. That hasn’t happened with Long, as he’s been consistent all spring.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) is sacked by Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Other guys like Ashton Stamps and Rodney Bimage Jr. have had their moments, but Long has been the one constant. Every practice, same energy, same impact. That matters way more than just a few highlight plays.

Why He Fits This Defense Perfectly

One of the biggest reasons Long looks so comfortable is that he already understands the system. He’s played in something similar before, and you can tell. There’s no hesitation in his game. No second-guessing.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) reacts after a play ahead of linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens (11) in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While other players are still thinking, Long is already reacting. And in college football, that split-second difference is everything.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Room Is No Longer “Underrated”

For the past few years, Arizona State’s linebacker group has kind of flown under the radar. Not anymore.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham greets linebacker Martell Hughes (18) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Between Long , Martell Hughes, and Zyrus Fiaseu, this group is starting to look like one of the team's strengths.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This Actually Matters for the Season

It’s easy to overlook spring practice performances. But this feels different. If Long keeps playing like this, he’s not just going to be a good player; he’s going to be the anchor of the defense.

And for a team that’s still figuring things out in other areas, having that kind of stability is huge. Everyone is paying attention to quarterbacks and transfers right now. That’s fine.

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But if Arizona State’s defense ends up being legit this season, don’t be surprised when Long is the reason why. He’s not just having a good spring.

He’s taking over.