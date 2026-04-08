Newcomer Quietly Becoming ASU's Most Important Defensive Player
Arizona State’s spring practices have mostly been about the offense so far. Big plays, quarterbacks competing, receivers stepping up, it’s been the usual headlines. But practice number nine flipped the script. The defense dominated.
And while there were a lot of solid performances, one name stood out more than anyone else: Owen Long.
Owen Long Is Everywhere
If you watched practice, it felt like Long was in the middle of every single play. Run up the middle? He’s there. Short pass? He’s already reading it. Trying to break outside? He beats you to the spot.
That’s not normal. That’s instinct.
What makes Long different isn’t just his athleticism; it’s how fast he processes everything. His football IQ looks way ahead of everyone else on the field right now. And that’s why he’s starting to feel like more than just a solid player; he’s looking like the leader of this defense.
This Isn’t Just Hype, It’s Consistency
A lot of players flash during spring. One good day, maybe two, then they disappear. That hasn’t happened with Long, as he’s been consistent all spring.
Other guys like Ashton Stamps and Rodney Bimage Jr. have had their moments, but Long has been the one constant. Every practice, same energy, same impact. That matters way more than just a few highlight plays.
Why He Fits This Defense Perfectly
One of the biggest reasons Long looks so comfortable is that he already understands the system. He’s played in something similar before, and you can tell. There’s no hesitation in his game. No second-guessing.
While other players are still thinking, Long is already reacting. And in college football, that split-second difference is everything.
Linebacker Room Is No Longer “Underrated”
For the past few years, Arizona State’s linebacker group has kind of flown under the radar. Not anymore.
Between Long, Martell Hughes, and Zyrus Fiaseu, this group is starting to look like one of the team's strengths.
Why This Actually Matters for the Season
It’s easy to overlook spring practice performances. But this feels different. If Long keeps playing like this, he’s not just going to be a good player; he’s going to be the anchor of the defense.
And for a team that’s still figuring things out in other areas, having that kind of stability is huge. Everyone is paying attention to quarterbacks and transfers right now. That’s fine.
But if Arizona State’s defense ends up being legit this season, don’t be surprised when Long is the reason why. He’s not just having a good spring.
He’s taking over.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.