Future of Arizona State Head Coach Reportedly Revealed

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) are set to enter the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Tuesday morning as a 12-seed. They are set to square off with 13-seed Baylor for the second time in the last three weeks.

The dominant part of the conversation this week will surround the status of head coach Bobby Hurley, who's contract is set to expire in June after 11 seasons at the helm.

The general expectation has been that Hurley will part ways with ASU after the Big 12 tournament, although there have been potential caveats added into the fold - particularly if the Sun Devils make a shock run to the NCAA tournament.

This hope is slowly fading away, as reporters such as John Goodman and On3's Pete Nakos floated confirmation that Hurley will be out.

Arizona State Insider Clarifies Current Hurley Status

Sun Devil Source's Chris Karpman clarified previous reports that there has been a predetermined conclusion to the Hurley era - adding more context to what is already out.

"Graham Rossini and Bobby Hurley are expected to meet to discuss his future following ASU’s Big 12 Tournament conclusion, per a source.



His contract, which ends in June, may not be renewed. However, reports saying Hurley and ASU have already decided to part ways are premature."

Hurley, 54, has been a stalwart in Tempe for over a decade - becoming one of the best coaches in the history of the program in the process. Hurley took the Sun Devils to three NCAA tournaments and among the leaders in wins, all while rebuilding serious momentum within the program prior to the pandemic.

Unfortunate roadblocks such as the pandemic, the athletic department not committing to boost NIL efforts, and moving to the gauntlet that the Big 12 have stunted the incredible growth that was made in early years.

Who Are Potential Replacement Options?

There are several names that are sure to potentially be considered if a change is ultimately decided to be made.

Among the options might include Josh Schertz of Saint Louis, who has rebuilt two different programs in the last few seasons; Jerrod Calhoun of Utah State, who has done an exceptional job over the last two seasons in replacing Danny Sprinkle; Randy Bennett - Saint Mary's head coach that is a native of Arizona; and even potentially Greg McDermott of Creighton, who has been linked to Arizona State in the past.

