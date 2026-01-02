Grading Arizona State Defense in 2025 Season

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is officially in the rear-view mirror following a crushing 42-39 loss to a worthy opponent in the Duke Blue Devils.

Arizona State began 2025 in a spirited Peach Bowl loss to the powerhouse Texas Longhorns, and left the year with a loss to a five-loss ACC champion - which is simply evidence of how fast life changes in the world of college football.

There's still certainly hope that 2026 is more fruitful than the 8-5 campaign that was just put forth, but reflection is necessary for growth - including highlighting Brian Ward's defense that once again did an excellent job of navigating challenges.

Pass Defense: B-

The Arizona State defense finished the season ranked 13th in the Big 12 in yards allowed via the air per game (233.5) - a figure that is somewhat misleading, all things considered.

For starters, the heart and soul of the defense in S Xavion Alford missed all but two games this season - the losses only compounded from there.

Myles "Ghost" Rowser performed well in his starting role, as did transfer Adrian "Boogie" Wilson - forming a safety duo that once again made timely plays. The show-stealer was cornerback Keith Abney II, who had an All-American caliber season and is living proof that the Arizona State secondary performed better than the numbers would indicate.

Run Defense: A

The stringent run defense was once again the calling-card of this defense, as they ranked third in the Big 12 in yards allowed per contest (124.0) - which narrowly ranked below Brigham Young.

The gap integrity that the defensive line displayed on a regular basis has been truly incredible - with C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika being critical to the operations as far as stuffing the run. It certainly didn't hurt Ward that he had several linebackers that excel in run support, either.

There's no other way to put it - Arizona State is a destination school for defensive lineman at this stage.

Overall: B+

Ward has to be commneded for the job that he did once again in 2025 - the Sun Devils faced personnel (injuries), matchup, and scheduling challenges that put a squeeze on an otherwise talented group that the defensive coordinator was able to successfully navigate.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham's statement of support for Ward in his December 21 media availability was incredibly telling - the program is fortunate to have the excellent football mind moving forward.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

