Arizona State Unveils Plans for Basketball Arena Renovations
TEMPE -- Arizona State athletics are officially set to be receiving a major boost in support in the form of renovations to Desert Financial Arena - the home of Sun Devil basketball and other sports.
More from Arizona State's athletic department below.
"Arizona State University is embarking on a multiyear, multiphase renovation of the arena — home of the Sun Devils’ men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling teams — with an estimated cost of $100 million."
"The improvements that are coming include the following that are listed below."
- New loge boxes.
- Club-level seating and premium floor seats.
- A new court.
- New restrooms and the renovation of existing restrooms.
- New and upgraded concession stand offerings.
- A new video board.
"Locker room improvements, a new A/C system, and updated ADA compliance are also expected to be part of the changes being made - AD Graham Rossini is thrilled with the plans that are being laid out."
AD Graham Rossini also stated the construction will be done from April-October in all phases - allowing all of the D-1 teams to play at the arena during their respective seasons.
The Plans for Renovation
- "Construction will begin in May 2026. In Phase 1, the court will be replaced and 729 seats in the lower bowl will be swapped for padded seats that include cupholders. In addition, 200 “premium” seats that are wider and have 2 inches more leg room will be installed, and four “Hollywood” seats, which provide excellent courtside views, will be built between the ASU bench and the scorer’s table."
- "Phase 2 of the project, set for summer 2027, will include the renovation of existing restrooms, the construction of two new men’s and women’s bathrooms, and a new sound system, said Joe Lisiewski, ASU’s assistant vice president and university architect."
- "Multiple loge boxes are planned for the concourse above the lower bowl. The boxes, which will seat a total of 120 people, are planned to include amenities like television screens and small tables for food and drinks. “Theater boxes” — featuring wider, padded seats that include cupholders — will be built on the bottom of the upper bowl."
- The changes will reduce the current official capacity of 14,198, but final numbers will not be revealed until multiple more steps are set in stone.
The final phase of the renovations are also set to begin in the third quarter of 2027 - with completion expected within two years.
- "Phase 3 of the renovation, scheduled for summer 2027, includes a basketball court-level club that will be accessible to premium ticket holders. The club will have direct access to courtside seating."
- "Upgraded concession stand offerings also are in the plans for Phase 3. Lisiewski said offices in Desert Financial Arena will be relocated to open space up for venues like self-serve food kiosks."
- "This phase will also include upgraded locker rooms and a new video board to be hung over center court, and ribbon boards — long, narrow LED displays that can display ad content, game stats or fan messages — are planned for each side of the arena."
What This Means For ASU Athletics
- The most resounding theme is that Rossini cares deeply about making the fan experience the best it possibly can be - after spending much of the last year working to improve the experience at football games. DFA has been in dire need of renovations for some time - and it finally is set to come now.
- This not only helps the basketball programs - it also aids the volleyball and wrestling teams. The focus will obviously be predicated on basketball, but all sports are important under the current power structure.
- The renovations have potential to become a major recruiting tool for both Molly Miller and potentially Bobby Hurley - this is simply self-explanatory, as prospective recruits could be drawn to being part of something "new" - the obvious selling points are there for the taking.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!