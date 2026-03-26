Graham Rossini Provides Insight Into Arizona State Basketball Coaching Search

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are just a few days away from officially introducing Randy Bennett as the 18th head coach in the history of the men's basketball program.

The search lasted just 12 days, and has created another data point that suggests that AD Graham Rossini knows exactly what he is doing in the role.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Rossini joined Braiden Bell on Wednesday to discuss the process that led to the hiring of Bennett, with several revelations that were officially unearthed by the leader of Sun Devil athletics.

Multitude of Coaches Were Involved in Process

Rossini confirmed that the interest in the role spanned across NBA, the power four level, mid-majors - and even the entertainment industry.

"People within the power four, people within mid majors, people within the NBA, people within the entertainment industry, for that matter, really cool to see the level of interest in the specific job here."

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives to the basket around Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There are certainly aspects of the program that would compel many candidates from numerous backgrounds to inquire, including the impending renovations of Desert Financial Arena, the opportunity to coach in a premier conference in an elite location, and in already having several talented players on the roster to work with.

However, there was always one candidate that was the focus from the start of the process.

Bennett Was Always the Top Choice

Rossini revealed on Wednesday what had been speculated for the last two weeks - that Bennett was always at the very top of ASU's wish list.

"Coach Bennett,... was top name on the list, and so the fact that we're sitting here welcoming him, Darlene, their boys... is really exciting... Everything kept checking everything kept checking out the further that we got into the process,... when we finally had a chance to engage coach Bennett and have conversations about how he sees his leadership style fitting in, his style of basketball fitting in... we need to get a deal done, and we need to move quickly to make that happen."

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This emphatic statement aligns with what Arizona State on SI was told by a source last Saturday - that the job was Bennett's "if he wants it."

Candidates such as Josh Schertz (Saint Louis) and Jerrod Calhoun (Utah State) were intriguing, but Bennett's ultimate blend of winning at a high level, holding a lengthy blueprint on the west coast, and talent evalution proved to be what drew the program in. Now, the Mesa native has an opportunity to take the Sun Devils to heights that haven't been seen since the 1980's.