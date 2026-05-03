4 Players Who Will Determine ASU's 2026-27 Season
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TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team is shaping up to be drastically different compared to the final team that was coached by Bobby Hurley.
Randy Bennett has conspicuously placed his mark on the roster, as two players followed him from Saint Mary's to Tempe, while it also features a blend of international flair, athleticism, and shooting ability to complement this.
Paulius Murauskas
Murauskas is and will continue to be the Sun Devils' best player heading into the campaign. The Lithuanian forward was ranked among the top 10 players in the transfer portal. The well-rounded power forward has the keys to define what Arizona State's floor is in 2026-27 - as he will likely be the go-to scoring option, a versatile playmaker, and one of the key defenders in Bennett's pack-line scheme.
There were some concerns surrounding how Murauskas performed against Gonzaga and other elite competition that Saint Mary's faced last season, but the infrastructure for the senior to flip the script is absolutely in place.
Ben Defty
Defty's talent isn't to be questioned, as the All-Patriot League member averaged well over one block per game and nearly 16 points per contest.
There are three major areas that make him a consequential member of the upcoming team, however. The first rests in the German center's transition from one of the weaker leagues in college basketball to possibly the strongest. The second is his rebounding average, which is far less than is expected for a big man (under 7 per game). The last is certainly tied into the intangible factor of Defty replacing such a vaulted Sun Devil in Massamba Diop.
Defty may not be the best player on the 2026-27 Sun Devils, but he is slated to be one of the most vital.
Marcus Vaughns/Vijay Wallace
If Murauskas is the player who is instrumental to determining the floor of the upcoming ASU squad, these two wings have the potential to determine just how high the Sun Devils can fly.
Vaughns is a freshman who redshirted last season at LSU, following David Patrick to Tempe. The 6'8" Australian is listed as a guard, which opens the door for the coaching staff to utilize him in fascinating ways. Vaughns has clear upside as a two-way player, particularly as a shotmaker and versatile defender. Wallace opted to return after missing all of last season and will undoubtedly inject athleticism/playmaking into the lineup as a guard/wing hybrid.
Wallace and Vaugn living up to their potential could spell a single-digit seed for Bennett's squad as the program makes a leap into a new era.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.