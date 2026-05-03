4 Players Who Will Determine ASU's 2026-27 Season

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team is shaping up to be drastically different compared to the final team that was coached by Bobby Hurley.

Randy Bennett has conspicuously placed his mark on the roster, as two players followed him from Saint Mary's to Tempe, while it also features a blend of international flair, athleticism, and shooting ability to complement this.

Dec 3, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts to a call against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Paulius Murauskas

Murauskas is and will continue to be the Sun Devils' best player heading into the campaign. The Lithuanian forward was ranked among the top 10 players in the transfer portal. The well-rounded power forward has the keys to define what Arizona State's floor is in 2026-27 - as he will likely be the go-to scoring option, a versatile playmaker, and one of the key defenders in Bennett's pack-line scheme.

There were some concerns surrounding how Murauskas performed against Gonzaga and other elite competition that Saint Mary's faced last season, but the infrastructure for the senior to flip the script is absolutely in place.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Ben Defty

Defty's talent isn't to be questioned, as the All-Patriot League member averaged well over one block per game and nearly 16 points per contest.

There are three major areas that make him a consequential member of the upcoming team, however. The first rests in the German center's transition from one of the weaker leagues in college basketball to possibly the strongest. The second is his rebounding average, which is far less than is expected for a big man (under 7 per game). The last is certainly tied into the intangible factor of Defty replacing such a vaulted Sun Devil in Massamba Diop.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Defty may not be the best player on the 2026-27 Sun Devils, but he is slated to be one of the most vital.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Marcus Vaughns/Vijay Wallace

If Murauskas is the player who is instrumental to determining the floor of the upcoming ASU squad, these two wings have the potential to determine just how high the Sun Devils can fly.

Vaughns is a freshman who redshirted last season at LSU, following David Patrick to Tempe. The 6'8" Australian is listed as a guard, which opens the door for the coaching staff to utilize him in fascinating ways. Vaughns has clear upside as a two-way player, particularly as a shotmaker and versatile defender. Wallace opted to return after missing all of last season and will undoubtedly inject athleticism/playmaking into the lineup as a guard/wing hybrid.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Wallace and Vaugn living up to their potential could spell a single-digit seed for Bennett's squad as the program makes a leap into a new era.