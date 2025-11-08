Former Arizona State Guard Reprimanded by NCAA
TEMPE -- A ruling from the NCAA that was released on Friday morning officially implicated former Arizona State guard BJ Freeman in a betting scandal that first surfaced over the summer - just days into the opening of the 2025-26 season.
The findings via the NCAA are below.
"The violations involving Chatton "BJ" Freeman, then competing at Arizona State, were uncovered when the enforcement staff reviewed text messages for a separate infractions case involving Mykell Robinson, a then-student-athlete at Fresno State. Records on Robinson's phone indicated that on four separate occasions between November and December 2024, Freeman knowingly provided information to Robinson, who was betting on Freeman through daily fantasy sports accounts. Freeman also knowingly provided information on at least two occasions to his then-girlfriend, who was also betting on Freeman.
When interviewed by enforcement staff, Freeman knowingly provided false or misleading information when he denied sharing information with Robinson and his then-girlfriend. He also denied having a daily fantasy sports account — which was under his name and email address — into which he had made deposits while competing at a previous school."
Freeman, 23, lost his final season of eligibility despite co-operating in the probe and an admission of guilt for providing inside information to others.
Freeman's rocky road over the last 12 months have now culminated - the would-be senior committed to Arizona State in the spring of 2024 following two successful seasons at Milwaukee. He had much success on-court during 25 appearances for the Sun Devils, but issues that were percolating behind the scenes for months ended with Freeman's dismissal in February due to conduct detrimental to the team.
The talented scoring guard attempted to make a comeback - as he committed to play his final season of college basketball for Big 12 rival UCF after entering the transfer portal - a lack of official announcement from the school in the months to come stirred up much conversation around what the status of a player that scored nearly 1,500 points in a three season career.
What Are Implications for ASU?
The report cleared Hurley and staff - as no one had any knowledge of the scheme that was being pushed by Freeman.
Moving forward, the Sun Devils have a roster that seemingly has limited drama and are working on building chemistry after an 81-point showing in the season-opener on Tuesday.
The team is in action again on Sunday afternoon - when Utah Tech is welcomed to Tempe on Sunday.
