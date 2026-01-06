Arizona State Standing Out to Elite 2028 Guard

While Arizona State and head coach Bob Hurley’s primary recruiting focus remains on the 2026 and 2027 cycles, the Sun Devils have also started targeting and making progress with a few prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

One of those prospects is a three-star combo guard and a top-100 player in the country, who recently explained why Arizona State is standing out to him early in his recruitment.

Three-Star 2028 Guard Details Arizona State Recruitment

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Jayden Cecil, a 2028 combo guard from Australia who plays for Utah Prep in Orem, Utah. The Sun Devils extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

Cecil is only a sophomore at Utah Prep and hasn’t received much interest from Division I programs, with only five offers. Still, he recently told Rivals’ Jame Shaw that the Sun Devils are among the schools that are currently standing out to him.

The 6’4” guard explained that although he’s relatively new to the college recruiting process, he believes the Sun Devils are a good program. He also noted that he’s spoken with the Arizona State staff about his skill set and what he brings to the table as a player.

“I don’t know too much about them yet, to be honest," Cecil told Shaw. "Coming from Australia, I wasn’t really thinking about college, so kind of coming I kind of just learning all that."

He continued, "But Arizona State, I think they’re a good program. I haven’t been able to talk to them a whole lot, but it seems like a really good program. They told me they like how I read the game. That I play at my own pace, but also I can knock the three down."

Cecil still has a long way to go in his recruitment process, but he’s already established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 85 overall player nationally, the No. 1 combo guard, and the No. 3 prospect from Utah. He’s currently only ranked as a three-star recruit, but that likely will change soon as the rest of the 2028 class is evaluated.

As Cecil’s recruitment progresses, more schools will likely get involved with him, but for now, it appears that Arizona State has emerged as a serious contender to land one of the top players in the 2028 class.

