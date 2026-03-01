Arizona State Guard Talks Progressing Health, Victory Over Utah

TEMPE -- Arizona State secured a massive 73-60 victory over the Utah Utes in the penultimate home game of the 2025-26 season to secure a season sweep.

Guard Bryce Ford spoke with media following the hard-earned win, discussing coming back from an injury, what changed after a slow start to the game, and much more.

Ford Discusses Returning From Injury

The junior shooting guard has been dealing with a lower-body injury that has plagued him since leaving late in the win over Northern Arizona on December 9. Ford has missed time at various points of the season, but was officially shut down for the win over Texas Tech on February 17 and the loss to Baylor on February 21.

"I'm near 100%, I was actually still feeling it a little bit, but I love basketball, and I want to play, so this is as good as it's going to get."

Ford returned for the February 24 loss to TCU, scoring nine points in 25 minutes of action. Now, it seems as if the Arizona native will be good to go for the remainder of the season barring unforeseen circumstances.

Arizona State Overcomes Slow Start

Ford had a simple phrase to describe Arizona State overcoming trailing 14-5 within the first five minutes of the game.

“We always punch back.”

Utah's early success was catalyzed by impressive shotmaking from forward Keanu Dawes and Terrence Brown's standout playmaking - Arizona State's adjustments and ultimately getting into a rhythm offensively proved to be enough to earn a win.

Arizona State's Offensive Balance Shines

The Sun Devils saw seven of eight players that received playing time score - all seven recorded at least five points over the course of the game.

The balanced scoring effort was spearheaded by Moe Odum's efficient 15 points - the senior guard was joined by three other teammates in double digits.

There weren't many areas to complain about in the offensive showing at all - Arizona State shot 49% from the floor, enjoyed an efficient day from behind the three-point stripe on relatively low volume, grabbed seven offensive rebounds, and only turned the ball over five times. All in all, Arizona State enjoyed a successful game on both sides of the floor, but had a particularly strong response to the rough offensive performance against TCU.

Arizona State returns to play in their senior night game on Tuesday night against the Kansas Jayhawks.

