Injuries and Depth Concerns Put ASU Men’s Basketball on Edge

Arizona State men’s basketball suffered a tough blow Sunday afternoon with a 78–75 loss to Oregon State, its worst defeat of the season so far.

While the score was close, the impact of the loss could be much bigger than it appears. The game highlighted a growing issue for the Sun Devils: injuries and a lack of depth.

Oregon State entered the game ranked near the bottom of the NET rankings, making the loss a Quad 4 defeat.

Those are the types of losses teams must avoid if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. While ASU has several solid wins on its résumé, this loss puts added pressure on the rest of the season.

A Roster Built for Depth, Now Running Thin

Coming into the year, head coach Bobby Hurley built the roster differently. Every scholarship spot was filled, and the team was expected to have enough depth to handle injuries. Instead, injuries have piled up quickly.

Vijay Wallace, one of the team’s top junior college transfers, suffered a season-ending ankle injury before the year even started. Marcus Adams Jr. is still working his way back from a lower leg injury. Against Oregon State, forward Alston Mason exited the game, raising more concerns about the frontcourt.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The guard rotation has also taken hits. Trevor Best was injured against UCLA and was seen in a walking boot, while Adante Holiman has yet to play this season due to an elbow injury.

When combined with redshirts already on the roster, Arizona State is dangerously close to having only eight reliable rotation players.

Rebounding Problems Raise Red Flags

Another major concern is Arizona State’s defensive rebounding. Against Oregon State, the Sun Devils allowed 14 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded 39–29. Those second-chance points made the difference in a game ASU should have won.

This is especially troubling with the Big 12 play approaching. The conference is filled with physical teams that rebound well, and allowing extra possessions will make winning difficult.

Rebounding is often about effort and positioning, and ASU will need to clean that up quickly.

Despite the concerns, the season is far from over. Arizona State has proven it can compete with strong teams, and the talent is still there. However, health and effort will determine how far this team can go.

The Sun Devils return to action Jan 3 in their Big 12 opener against Colorado.

That game will offer the first honest look at whether ASU can overcome its injury issues and respond to adversity, or if depth concerns will continue to hold them back.

