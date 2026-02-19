How Arizona State’s Pressure Changed Everything Against Texas Tech

Arizona State’s 72-67 win over Texas Tech wasn’t just big because of the opponent. It wasn’t just big for NCAA Tournament hopes. It was big because of how it happened.

This game was won on defense.

All season, the Sun Devils have shown flashes of being a strong defensive team. But against a top-15 Texas Tech squad, they put together their most complete defensive performance of the year. It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t flashy. But it was relentless.

And that’s what made the difference.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Turning Pressure Into Panic

Texas Tech came into the game with one of the best offensive profiles in the country. They can shoot. They can score in transition. They have multiple players who can take over.

Arizona State didn’t let that happen.

The Sun Devils forced 17 turnovers. That doesn’t happen by accident. It came from full-court pressure, aggressive hands in passing lanes, and constant communication in the half-court.

Christian Anderson, one of Texas Tech’s top scorers, turned the ball over seven times. That’s not normal for him.

Arizona State made every catch difficult. Every dribble felt crowded. Every possession felt uncomfortable.

That’s what elite defensive effort looks like.

Team Defense, Not Just One Hero

What stood out most wasn’t just one lockdown defender. It was everyone contributing.

Massamba Diop had two blocks and two steals .

Santiago Truit grabbed key rebounds and protected the rim.

Anthony “Pig” Johnson pressured the ball and attacked passing lanes. Noah Meeusen filled up the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, and a block.

Even players who didn’t score much made an impact.

That’s the sign that the team was finally connected.

Defense isn’t about scoring; it’s about the effort Arizona State showed both.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) looks for the play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Surviving the Storm

Texas Tech still made shots.

Christian Anderson hit four threes. Donovan Atwell hit four as well. There were moments where it felt like the Red Raiders might pull away.

But Arizona State never folded.

They rotated more quickly. They recovered better. They contested everything. Even in the final minutes, when the offense stalled, the defense held strong enough to protect the lead.

That’s growth.

What This Means Moving Forward

If Arizona State wants to make a late push toward the NCAA Tournament, this is the formula. Not just relying on Mo Odum’s scoring. Not just hoping for hot shooting nights.

It has to start on defense.

The Big 12 is too tough to win shootouts every game. But if the Sun Devils defend like they did Tuesday night, they give themselves a chance against anyone left on the schedule.

Sometimes a season changes because of one performance. Against Texas Tech, Arizona State didn’t just win.

They proved their defense can carry them when it matters most.