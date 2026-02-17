Arizona State Facing Former Conference Foe in Future Non-conference Meetings

TEMPE -- The future of Arizona State football remains bright - even after an 8-5 output in the 2025 season.

Efforts to revamp the program from fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham have largely landed, with future scheduling being part of these efforts.

Arizona State is still set to take on Texas A&M and LSU in home-and-home series that are taking place over the next several seasons despite Florida (reportedly Texas as well) backing out. These serve as major opportunities for the Sun Devils to make major statements on a national stage, and to continue building up credibility for the newly formed Big 12.

The buildup of non-conference strength of schedule has potentially continued on Tuesday morning, when Arizona State announced a future home-and-home series with a former Pac-12 foe in the Stanford Cardinal that is set to take place in 2031/2032.

This future arrangement has several implications behind the agreement - these will be discussed below.

Familiar history. Future matchups.



Arizona State and Stanford have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032 ‼️



🔗https://t.co/LMFwFF2ql3 pic.twitter.com/e0TsjcN5eE — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) February 17, 2026

Arizona State-Stanford History in Pac-12

Arizona State owns a 17-16 record against Stanford all time, although the latter has experienced much more head-to-head success over recent years.

Stanford has won the last four meetings that are officially recognized by the NCAA, as Arizona State's 28-10 victory in 2021 is no longer counted due to the recruiting scandal that took place during the latter stage of the Herm Edwards era.

The matchup that is perhaps remembered the most is Stanford's resounding 38-14 win in the Pac-12 title game to close out the 2013 season. The Cardinal routed the Sun Devils twice during the campaign in what was one of the most successful seasons in recent history for the latter. Now, the ACC and Big 12 foes are set to revive a fascinating history in the near future.

Sun Devils Focused on California Recruiting Pipeline

One of the most telling statements pertaining to scheduling a California-based opponent in the future came from Dillingham in the middle of the 2025 season.

The 35-year old head coach was quite blunt when asked about the California pipeline - admitting that it was a priority for Arizona State to schedule an opponent in the state in the future, even putting Sacramento State on the table.

ASU has experienced a solid amount of success as far as recruiting goes in the state under Dillingham, but the weakened state of UCLA, Cal, and others at the moment make this a key moment in which the Sun Devils can entrench themselves in the pipeline. long-term.

