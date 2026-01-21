Arizona State Hockey Star Ruled Out for Season

TEMPE -- Arizona State hockey received an unfortunate prognosis for one of the most vital players on the 2025-26 team earlier in the week - which resulted in an announcement that no one wanted to hear from head coach Greg Powers on Tuesday.

The hockey program has been heavily boosted up in recent years, as far as national profile is concerned. Former standouts such as Josh Doan have found success at the NHL level, while the Sun Devils have become one of the most prominent hockey schools in the western region of the country.

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season't hasn't necessarily gone according to plan thus far, with another blow to the team coming in the form of center Cullen Potter being set to undergo season-ending surgery.

Potter Set to Undergo Surgery

Powers announced that Potter would be held out for the rest of the season, with the program star set to undergo surgery on Thursday.

"Yeah, he's out for the year. Unfortunately, requires surgery for his injury, and he's gonna get that Thursday this week, probably looking at a three to four month recovery process. So it's unfortunate, obviously, huge loss for us. You know, our heart goes out to the kid, because he was just playing so well, you know. But we have to always do what is best for our players, long term success and future.

And we, we collectively felt like this is the best course of action for him and his future. He will make a full recovery. It's not anything that's threatening to where he won't be on the ice, flying around when he's healthy."

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cullen Potter is interviewed after being selected as the 32nd overall pick to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potter, 19, is a sophomore with the Sun Devils. He became the first Arizona State hockey player to be drafted in the first round of the NHL draft last June, when the Calgary Flames selected him with the 32nd overall pick.

This is obviously a major loss, but Powers remains steadfast in holding a positive mindset moving forward.

October 14, 2022; Tempe, Ariz; USA; ASU hockey head coach Greg Powers speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mullett Arena. Ncaa Hockey Asu Hockey Opening Night At Mullett Arena Colgate At Asu | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Powers Takes Optimistic Approach to Bad News

"So, you know, we're really, really bummed for him, but I think the other piece of it is we still really like what we have, and we like how we're playing, and it's a great opportunity for guys to step up and they will."

While the loss of their star has dimmed the season - as well as the 12-11-1 record thus far - the Arizona State alum has built Arizona State into a respected program, and it wouldn't be shocking to see a late-season surge.

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .