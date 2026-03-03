Honoring Arizona State Seniors Ahead of Home Finale

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the final home game of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night in Tempe.

The Jayhawks come into the game ranked 14th in the nation and in the position to secure a premium seed in the NCAA tournament with a victory, while the Sun Devils are seeking to make a last-ditch effort to be considered for the tournament.

Possibly the most significant talking point of the meeting is that this is potentially the last time that head coach Bobby Hurley leads the team at Desert Financial Arena, while there are three seniors that are currently slated to participate in their final game at home as well - ASU on SI honors each of them below.

Moe Odum

Odum has already etched his name into Arizona State history despite only spending this lone season in Tempe.

The New York native has reached the double figure scoring mark in 17 of his last 18 games, while also leading the team in numerous other statistical areas and proving to be an elite leader in the process to compliment the on-court production.

Odum has another chance to make more history on Tuesday, as the point guard is under 10 assists away from setting the single-season record for the statistical category.

Allen Mukeba

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) looks for the play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Mukeba has leaned right into the culture that Hurley opened the season seeking out despite not posting incredibly guady statistics in his lone season in Tempe.

The senior forward has fought through frustrating injuries to play in every single game this season - presenting incredible play finishing, strong help defense, and a reliable connector of the offense on the interior.

Mukeba will be missed once the season ultimately concludes.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Jan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has been one of the best stories in all of college basketball this season, as the senior is less than one year removed from leading the NAIA in scoring prior to making a jump to the Big 12.

The Alabama native has served as another vessel that has carried out Hurley's vision on this season, as the guard has brought relentless on-ball defense and tireless attacking off of the dribble without taking away from the overall structure of the offense.

Johnson remains on pace to be among the all-time single season program leaders for free throws attempted and is certainly in the running for the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

