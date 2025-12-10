Elite 2027 RB Includes Arizona State in Top 10

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been cooking in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Sun Devils already secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, but they're also in position to land several other elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star running back and the highest-rated recruit in Arizona, who recently named the Sun Devils in his final 10 schools.

Arizona State Makes Top 10 For Elite Running Back

On Dec. 8, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Noah Roberts, a four-star running back from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, had named Arizona State as one of his final 10 schools, along with Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Notre Dame.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Noah Roberts is down to 10 Schools



The 6'1 195 RB from Chandler, AZ is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the '27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/idESGoMKcB pic.twitter.com/nyk3myHrII — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2025

Roberts has been a priority recruit for the Sun Devils throughout the 2027 cycle, with Arizona State first extending him an offer all the way back in June of 2023, and hosting him on several unofficial visits. Roberts has shared mutual interests with the program, especially since it is his home-state team.

After Dillingham confirmed that he would not be leaving Arizona State despite being rumored for other job openings throughout November, Roberts told Rivals' Adam Gorney that the program is one of his top choices.

“It means a lot he’s [Dillingham's] going to stay home where he’s from and try to Activate the Valley,” Roberts told Gorney. “I’m big on ASU and this helps a lot that I know he’s going to stay.”

While making Roberts' top ten is a significant win for Arizona State, Dillingham and his staff will have to keep pushing for the young running back in the coming months to beat out his other finalists.

Roberts hasn't set a commitment date and will likely take official visits with most of his finalists in the spring and summer, so getting him locked in for a trip to Tempe is a crucial step for the Sun Devils.

The four-star running back would be a fantastic addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 80 overall player nationally, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 1 prospect from Arizona.

While Dillingham has proven to be a great recruiter during his time as Arizona State's head coach, he has struggled to bring in top in-state talent. Securing a commitment from Roberts would change that as the Sun Devils work to build an elite 2027 class.

