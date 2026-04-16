Arizona State Hosting Elite 2027 Running Back Prospect

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into an era where prospects at numerous positions are actively seeking out a pathway to play in Tempe, as is true for the running back group.

Position coach Shaun Aguano has played a crucial role in sending Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X. Valladay, and Cam Skattebo to the NFL level, while others are waiting in the wings to be the next star in Tempe. This has resulted in ever-increasing interest in the recruiting sphere, as local blue-chip running back Noah Roberts has expressed interest in the ASU program, while they are set to receive a visit from another blue-chip Texas prospect in the 2027 class.

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State is slated to see four-star running back Jayshon Gibson , who is a top 400 recruit in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite. Gibson is one of the top players in Texas, having run for 41 touchdowns in 2025. Arizona State is in an optimal position in his recruitinment, but faces competition from Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas Tech, and others.

Is the visit from Gibson simply a pleasantry, or is it a sign of what Aguano has built in Tempe over seven years?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gibson Could Become Next Great Arizona State Back

The practice that Gibson is set to witness on Thursday might feature the best collective running back group Aguano has coached since taking over in 2019. Kyson Brown is an all-around threat with a deadly burst of acceleration. Marquis Gillis is built to be bulky while remaining nimble on his feet. David Avit has impressed during practices. Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius Robinson are examples of Aguano developing different styles of backs.

Cardae Mack is perhaps the player who will resonate most with the recruit during his visit, as the class of 2026 standout has come a long way since first joining the program during a December practice. Mack has been one of several incoming recruits who have played well above what an average freshman is expected to put forward.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The area that may jump off the page the most during the visit is Aguano's emphasis on rounding out his players' skill sets. That means blocking, pass-catching, and footwork are all emphasized on an equal footing with everything else, as is the case in many programs. However, Aguano is simply a one-of-a-kind coach who is building something special over with the Sun Devils.