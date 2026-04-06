Major Updates on Key Local Arizona State Targets

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at three of the top targets for the Sun Devils in the class of 2027 from within the state of Arizona. Topics such as the significance of commitments, where the program stands in recruitment, and many others are discussed.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Arizona State on SI takes a look at the three players who were discussed in today's podcast below.

Jake Hildebrand

Hildebrand is considered a top 100 prospect in the class of 2027 nationally, according to 247Sports . The Basha High School (Chandler) offensive tackle has been of particular interest for the Sun Devils going back to last summer, and the interest appears to be mutual.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior named Arizona State as one of the final four teams in his process to find a college home, just under three months after naming the Sun Devils in his top 10. This addition would be incredibly consequential for the program's future, though Texas A&M, Utah, and Oregon remain in the race to earn a commitment as well.

Noah Roberts

Roberts (Basha) is a teammate of Hildebrand and is considered one of the best running backs in the class of 2027. He placed the Sun Devils in his final 10 earlier in the year.

Basha captains Noah Roberts (6), Jake Hildebrand (74), Xavier Rivera-Rogers (5) and To'omalatai Tuitele (54) take to the field prior to the Open state championship against Chandler at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Roberts captured the attention of the recruiting world when he ran a reported 10.77-second 100-meter dash last year - he is certainly in demand across the nation as well. Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama are just a few of the competitors for his services, though ASU has seemingly gained favor, as Roberts has spoken highly of RB coach Shaun Aguano and visited an Arizona State practice in late March.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Lowther

Lowther is another major target who has been in the picture for Arizona State over the last several months, and the Sun Devils are gaining ground.

He originally committed to Stanford, but backed off on his pledge earlier in the year. Now, Arizona State is considered a final four team alongside Washington, Stanford, and Arizona. While Hildebrand is the golden goose in this class, there are very few who would scoff at adding one of the best players in the state of Arizona, either as an addition or alternative to the Basha star. OL coach Saga Tuitele will be instrumental in the next several months on the recruiting trail.