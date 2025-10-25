Previewing Arizona State-Houston - Keys, Game Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The #24 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are set to face-off against the rising Houston Cougars (6-1, 3-1) later today in what is sure to be another consequential game when it comes to shaping the league standings.
Houston secured bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach Willie Fritz last week with a 31-28 triumph over Arizona, while the Sun Devils defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders to regain momentum in the pursuit of back-to-back conference titles.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: Houston at #24 Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: 5:00 P.M. AZT
TV NETWORK: ESPN2
The Skinny: Houston is off to a 6-1 start to the 2025 season and has quickly emerged as a potential factor in the conference after mustering only four victories a season ago.
Junior quarterback Conner Weigman will be the subject of many discussions over the course of the day, as the former five star is experiencing both his best and most healthy season of college football - having already accounted for 17 total touchdowns through the first seven games of the season.
The Houston defense is built around discipline, fundamentals, and making timely plays, but DB Wrook Brown has been a high-level playmaker in particular. The Wyoming transfer has already accounted for 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, and an interception that went for a 40-yard gain.
What to Watch: What Houston Plans to do Offensively
Dillingham has made it a point to discuss Houston's tendency to run a plus-one (Weigman getting option plays) during his discussions with media this week - the quarterback's six rushing touchdowns signifies the team's willingness to utilize his sneaky athleticism.
The Cougar offense is overall somewhat inconsistent, but have had their moments of strength and should be a challenge for a Sun Devil defense that appears poised to be missing star DE Prince Dorbah for the game.
What to Watch: How Arizona State Approaches Tyson Absence
Jordyn Tyson was ruled out definitively by Dillingham after Wednesday's practice in what will be a major blow for the offense.
OC Marcus Arroyo and the personnel in place have the ability to get through the storm this week despite the less-than-ideal news - the offense did score 31 points against Texas in the Peach Bowl, after all.
The usage of 12/13 personnel (two/three tight end sets) has been something that has been prevalent in recent weeks in a small dosage, so that should be on the table this week. Expect Raleek Brown to lead a rushing attack that bounces back from a rough week eight performance as well.
Lastly, expect wide receiver Jaren Hamilton to continue to establish himself as a rising star in the college football world after breaking out last week with a 100-yard performance. Chamon Metayer, Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and even Malik McClain are in line to receive a healthy amount of targets in what is poised to be a very creative plan of attack from Arroyo.
Prediction: Arizona State 30, Houston 17
Make no mistake - the Houston Cougars are a challenging team and a win will not be seamless, especially with Tyson’s confirmed absence in mind.
However, Arizona State still has a slew of factors working in their favor, including home-field advantage, a talent gap that is still conspicuous, and one of the very best coaching staff setups in all of college football. Expect this to be a big game for RB Raleek Brown, WR Jaren Hamilton, and Brian Ward’s defense - also expect a game in which Arizona State pulls away in the second half for one of the more comfortable victories of the season to this point.
