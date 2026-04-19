How ASU's CJ Fite Adapting to Leadership Role
TEMPE -- All but two players from Arizona State football's Pat Tillman Leadership Council in 2025 are officially departed from the program.
The two that remain are soon-to-be fourth-year Sun Devils in C.J. Fite and Clayton Smith, who will both serve as vocal leaders for the team at large over the next eight months.
Fite spoke about his expanded leadership role and what has changed in recent months for him personally on Friday night in a brief statement.
"I learned how to get uncomfortable. It's needed for this team to succeed," Fite said.
Fite's mindset is certainly a worthy one after leading more by example over the last three seasons, but just how much he will impact the team as a vocal leader in his senior season remains to be seen.
Fite Has Grown Into Leader, Elite Player Over the Years
Arizona State was one of few Power Four programs that went heavily after Fite, with the Texas native remaining steadfast into his commitment to ASU despite the coaching change that was made from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham.
Fite's growth over the course of his freshman season in 2023 was immeasurable, which was something the former 3-star recruit carried into his sophomore season. Fite enjoyed a true breakout campaign in 2024 - earning an All-Big 12 selection during the conference title season.
The defensive tackle was quite arguably even better as a junior - improving as a pass rusher, run-stuffer, and on a rep-to-rep basis - despite not being named to an All-Big 12 team last season. The linear growth paid off, giving Fite a major opportunity to capitalize on his meteoric rise by taking his talents to the NFL.
Fite ultimately made the decision to forego the NFL in 2026 and to return for one last ride in Tempe, which in and of itself is an admirable showing of leadership. Fite has always been described as a "lead-by-example" player who would command attention from everyone in the locker room when he did speak up, but now it seems as if he is fully bought into being the vocal leader that the team needs in 2026.
Fite's dynamic ability as a run stopper/pass rusher on the line, selfless leadership style, and continued positive trajectory are putting him in a position to enjoy a senior season in which he serves as the anchor of one of the better defenses in the Big 12.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.