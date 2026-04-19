How ASU's CJ Fite Adapting to Leadership Role

TEMPE -- All but two players from Arizona State football's Pat Tillman Leadership Council in 2025 are officially departed from the program.

The two that remain are soon-to-be fourth-year Sun Devils in C.J. Fite and Clayton Smith , who will both serve as vocal leaders for the team at large over the next eight months.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham prior to the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fite spoke about his expanded leadership role and what has changed in recent months for him personally on Friday night in a brief statement.

"I learned how to get uncomfortable. It's needed for this team to succeed," Fite said.

Arizona State defensive linemen C.J. Fite (99) high fives teammate Justin Wodtly (95) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fite's mindset is certainly a worthy one after leading more by example over the last three seasons, but just how much he will impact the team as a vocal leader in his senior season remains to be seen.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fite Has Grown Into Leader, Elite Player Over the Years

Arizona State was one of few Power Four programs that went heavily after Fite, with the Texas native remaining steadfast into his commitment to ASU despite the coaching change that was made from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham .

Fite's growth over the course of his freshman season in 2023 was immeasurable, which was something the former 3-star recruit carried into his sophomore season. Fite enjoyed a true breakout campaign in 2024 - earning an All-Big 12 selection during the conference title season.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive tackle was quite arguably even better as a junior - improving as a pass rusher, run-stuffer, and on a rep-to-rep basis - despite not being named to an All-Big 12 team last season. The linear growth paid off, giving Fite a major opportunity to capitalize on his meteoric rise by taking his talents to the NFL.

Fite ultimately made the decision to forego the NFL in 2026 and to return for one last ride in Tempe, which in and of itself is an admirable showing of leadership. Fite has always been described as a "lead-by-example" player who would command attention from everyone in the locker room when he did speak up, but now it seems as if he is fully bought into being the vocal leader that the team needs in 2026.

Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates his touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fite's dynamic ability as a run stopper/pass rusher on the line, selfless leadership style, and continued positive trajectory are putting him in a position to enjoy a senior season in which he serves as the anchor of one of the better defenses in the Big 12.