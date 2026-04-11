How Arizona State Developed Its 2026 NFL Draft Class

TEMPE -- Less than two weeks remain until the Arizona State Sun Devils see at least four players selected in the 2026 NFL draft - the anticipation has truly reached a fever pitch amongst the fanbase as of late.

Arizona State's rapid rise from a struggling program into a truly respected destination for player development under Kenny Dillingham has been awe-inspiring, though the top prospects out of the program took paths to this point that are now uncommon in the sport's current landscape.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson began his career with the Colorado Buffaloes - serving as one of the lone bright spots in their 2022 season. However, a knee injury and a coaching change led Tyson to move to Arizona State during the spring of 2023.

While Tyson was a four-star prospect in the transfer portal, he remained slightly unheralded as the 20th-ranked player at the position in that cycle. The Texas native worked for months on end to return from the injury and saw his fortunes change for the better when Hines Ward was hired as wide receivers coach in April of 2024.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward played an instrumental role in Tyson making a statement during his All-Big 12 season in 2024, as the then redshirt sophomore showed refinement as a route runner, was exceptional as a run blocker on the outside, and consistently displayed football IQ that transcends what is typically seen from a young wideout.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Tyson is projected to be a first-round selection in less than two weeks and is very likely to be the vessel that turns Arizona State into a reliable producer of elite wide receivers at the NFL level.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

Abney was a three-year member of the Arizona State program after flipping his commitment from Utah State to ASU very late in the recruiting process (December 2022). He played sparingly early on as a freshman before seeing an uptick in snap share as the season progressed.

The three-star recruit was always seen as slightly undersized as a boundary player, but Abney's work ethic, as well as exceptional coaching from CB coach Bryan Carrington , led to a 2024 season viewed as a quality showing from start to finish.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abney capped off his career with an elite 2025 season that is one of the best individual seasons for a defender at ASU since Will Sutton in 2023. Hard work, incredible coaching, and being patient in the process have resulted in Abney now being a projected day two pick in the draft - he's surely not the last standout at cornerback to be in this position moving into the future.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor's journey from transitioning from playing soccer to football is truly incredible. The native of Nigeria began his football career in 2021 at the junior college level before joining Arizona State in 2023.

OL coach Saga Tuitele took a similar approach to Iheanachor's development as the program did with Abney - the result was undoubtedly positive, as the 6'5" tackle starred at right tackle in the 2024 season and took 484 snaps in 2025 without allowing a single sack. This is simply a reflection on the development process paying dividends in a brief period of time, and now Iheanachor is poised to be the first of many lineman prospects that Tuitele cultivates into an NFL player.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott has been underrated his entire football career, as he joined New Mexico State in 2022 as a two-star recruit before transferring to Arizona State following his sophomore season.

Elliott transformed from a high-volume tackler into an all-around stud at the position that paced the team in sacks in 2025 under the leadership of A.J. Cooper. Elliott was truly one of the most cerebral players at the off-ball linebacker spot in Tempe since Merlin Robertson, and is now slated to build a lengthy NFL career off of being a diverse player who is just as strong a leader.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players such as Owen Long, Martell Hughes, and even Isaiah Iosefa are in position to extend Cooper's track record as a talent developer - this fits a consistent mold that has taken shape at ASU under Dillingham.