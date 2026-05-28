Rookie Wide Receiver Power Rankings Based on Betting Odds

The NFL Draft is in the books, and OTAs have begun, which means it's time to officially start looking forward to the 2026 campaign.

There is a fascinating crop of rookie wide receivers for us to watch this season, and many of us who are placing futures or drafting in our dynasty leagues are trying to figure out who will be the most productive of the bunch. Remember, just because a wide receiver was drafted earlier, it doesn't mean he'll have a better rookie season. Factors like where they sit on the depth chart and who their quarterback will be will play significant roles in their rookie numbers.

In this article, I'm going to use the betting odds we have available to power rank the top six rookie wide receivers.

Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Jordyn Tyson - New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson has the best odds to rack up 1,000 yards in his rookie season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson was the second wide receiver taken off the board, selected at No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints, but he comes in at No. 1 in my power rankings. DraftKings has him listed with the best odds to reach 1000+ receiving yards at +165, an implied probability of 62.41%. He'll be playing with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who looked extremely promising in his nine starts as a rookie.

2. Carnell Tate - Tennessee Titans

Carnell Tate was the No. 4 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carnell Tate was the first wide receiver taken off the board, selected at No. 4 by the Tennessee Titans. He's expected to immediately be the primary receiver for Tennessee, but there are some concerns about the Titans' offensive line and the level of production by Cam Ward. Ward struggled throughout his rookie season. Tate's odds to reach 1000+ receiving yards in his rookie season are set at +175.

3. Makai Lemon - Philadelphia Eagles

Makai Lemon was the No. 20 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon was selected at No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll immediately be part of a team with a proven quarterback, but his position on the depth chart in a crowded wide receiver room could hurt his production in his rookie season. He's listed at +120 odds to reach 750+ receiving yards.

4. KC Concepcion - Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion was drafted at No. 24 overall by the Cleveland Browns. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KC Concepcion was drafted at No. 24 overall by the Cleveland Browns. He has some things working against him in his rookie season. Not only do the Browns have a big question mark at quarterback, but he'll have to compete with fellow rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston. He's set at +135 odds to reach 750+ receiving yards.

5. Omar Cooper Jr. - New York Jets

Omar Cooper Jr. was selected at No. 30 overall by the New York Jets. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Omar Cooper Jr. will have to play second fiddle to Garrett Wilson on the New York Jets, but if Geno Smith can air the ball out, Cooper Jr. could be worth a look after getting drafted at No. 30 overall by the New York Jets. His odds to reach 750+ receiving yards in his rookie season sit at +250.

6. Denzel Boston - Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denzel Boston is going to need some things to break his way to have a productive rookie season. He'll likely be the third option at wide receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion, and Cleveland is likely to have one of the weakest starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He's -110 to reach 500+ yards, but +300 to reach 750+ receiving yards.

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