How Keyshaun Elliott Continues to Rise Up NFL Draft Boards

TEMPE -- NFL draft season is in full swing - Arizona State fans are feeling the full impact of the intrigue that the period brings for the first time in several years, as this is set to be the first time that multiple alums of the program get selected since 2022.

Mock draft/big board season being in full swing has lent credence to the notion that a pair of Arizona State stars will go in the first round of the draft (Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor), while Keyshaun Elliott has been a major riser in recent months in his own right.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Elliott, 22, spent the last two seasons in Tempe after transferring from New Mexico State following a high-impact sophomore season. The Missouri native spent those two seasons holding the green dot and serving as an undeniable leader of Brian Ward's defense - but has only recently seen an uptick in obtuse interest from NFL franchises.

Why is Elliott Gaining Interest on Wider Scale?

Elliott's meteoric rise up draft boards has been conspicuous, but has not come as a surprise to those that have paid attention.

At one time he was considered an undrafted free agent candidate according to Pro Football Focus, but the linebacker has now risen to the top 100 of the site's big board - at 98 to be exact - which would pin him as a late third or early fourth-round pick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) against Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Elliott doesn't profile as a "supreme" athlete laterally in the same vein as a prospect at the position such as Ohio State's Sonny Styles, he makes up for it with sheer grit, determination, and a playing strength that is seldom seen. Elliott was frequently cited by head coach Kenny Dillingham as the strongest player on the roster, and this notion was backed up on numerous occassions in game situations.

Beyond the sheer strength, Elliott was as intelligent and anticipatory as any linebacker in the Big 12 - leveraging his smarts to the tune of securing seven sacks, which paced the team. Elliott's pair of pass breakups proves that he is functional in coverage, although he might not be thrust into those scenarios as much as a pro. The most impressive part of his game is the simple fact that he is ready and willing to do anything to win.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The all-around skillset and simple linear fit into numerous NFL programs makes him a surefire attractive option for general managers that are seeking a day-one impact player for a defense that needs a spark.

The NFL draft will be held from April 23-25, with an ultimate likelihood that Elliott's name will be called on the second or third day of the event.