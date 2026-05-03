How ASU Managed Loss of Santiago Trouet

TEMPE -- It's no secret that the 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team will be overhauled in a profound way compared to the previous rendition.

Randy Bennett has reshaped the roster in his manner over the last five weeks of being in the role of head coach, as had been evidenced by seven transfer portal additions. The exodus of players from the 2025-26 team has left G Bryce Ford and G/F Vijay Wallace as the lone returnees, with that trend continuing on Friday.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball against Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former ASU forward Santiago Trouet became the most recent portal-bound player to find a new college home, ultimately choosing to play his senior season at Ole Miss over Arizona and Mississippi State.

Trouet joins Marcus Adams (Hawaii), Adante Holiman (Old Dominion), Kash Polk (Jacksonville State), Andrija Grbovic (Oklahoma State), Noah Meeusen (DePaul), and Massamba Diop (Gonzaga) as former Sun Devils who have now found a new destination.

Former ASU F Santiago Trouet has committed to Ole Miss 🏀



The 6’11 Argentine chose the Rebels over several programs, including Mississippi St. & Arizona.



He finished with 73 OREBs (12th in the Big 12) and six double-doubles this season.



🎨 hottytoddyrecruiting pic.twitter.com/8a5uasKKYy — Koby Braunstein (@KobyBraunstein) May 2, 2026

Trouet's departure from Arizona State isn't a painless loss, as he provides a small handful of positives that would have fit well with Bennett, but Arizona State can absolutely rebound from this.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Loss of Trouet Stings, But Replacing Production Is Managable

Trouet continued to emerge as one of ASU's key rotation players to close out last season, as he was instrumental in victories over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Baylor - but his climb to that point was a lengthy one. The San Diego transfer struggled with efficiency from the floor and was one of the more expendable defenders on the floor at any given time.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Argentine did show marked growth as a playmaker, rebounder, and defender as the season went on, it's fairly clear that Diop is the most significant loss the Sun Devils will face in the months ahead.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Bennett Has Replaced Trouet's Production Via Portal

Bennett has done exceptionally well in finding ways to replace Trouet's production in recent weeks - bringing in versatile wings such as Marcus Vaughns, talented tweeners in Dillan Shaw/Emmanuel Innocenti, and one of the best players in the portal in Paulius Murauskas to give him more flexibility compared to what Bobby Hurley had in place last season.

It's absolutely a positive sign that the roster as a whole has been upgraded in many ways - whether that's reflected in rebounding, shooting, athleticism, or anything that is in between. The Trouet loss - among others - won't end up being a zero-sum of lost impact, but the upcoming team should be equipped to rise above it.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images